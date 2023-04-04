Find inner balance and stable health thanks to the Schumann Resonance

Pößneck, April 4, 2023 – Earth Day will take place on April 22, 2023 in over 175 countries.

True to this year’s motto “Living in harmony with nature” is the idea behind the

Day of action to promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle – build sustainably,

work resource-saving and naturally feel good – for a healthy, livable earth. With VITORI® founder and managing director Sebastian Krenz wants to give something back to the planet. “Humans and the earth are closely related and can strengthen each other,” he explains.

In order to contribute to environmental and climate protection, VITORI® supports the non-profit organization “Eden Reforestation Projects” in their goal of planting at least 500 million trees a year. Based on the principles of “natural, practical and effective”, VITORI® uses natural solutions with the premium crystal mat to restore the body’s very own inner power.

Invisible but noticeable

We are talking about geomagnetic oscillations. In addition to proven forms of therapy, such as treatment with negative ions and infrared deep heat, the premium crystal mat from VITORI® also has the Schumann resonance.

Prof. Michael Persinger, who was doing research on behalf of NASA, recognized that a basic requirement for optimal health is that the body’s cells vibrate in resonance with the Schumann frequency of 7.83 Hz. A large number of factors influence these waves and thus ensure that they deviate from the ideal value.

The VITORI® Premium crystal mat can bring the body frequency back into line with the Schumann frequency through the use of magnetic impulses and boost the regeneration processes.

In tune with Mother Earth

If we vibrate in resonance with our earth, it has been proven to have a positive effect on our organism. But how does the Schumann Resonance relate to the integrity of our planet? External environmental influences, such as electrosmog, lead to a disruption of the earth’s magnetic field and can have a negative impact on our system. These dissonances cause mood swings, performance slumps, headaches and sleep disorders because they are in direct exchange with our brain waves.

Regulating the frequency normalizes blood pressure, reduces the body’s sensitivity to pain and improves memory. In addition, the frequency of 7.83 Hz can stimulate bone formation, reduce the risk of a heart attack and also strengthen the immune and cancer defenses.

“Living in harmony with nature” is the motto on Earth Day. VITORI® combines this principle in the premium crystal mat: feel the connection to nature, become aware of what the earth gives us. Be it through “Eden Reforestation Projects” or using local vegetables – everyone can give something back to nature, and not just on Earth Day.

About VITORI

Janis Nebel and Sebastian Krenz have been developing effective alternatives for pain treatment since 2019,

that combine the effective mechanisms of nature. With their VITORI® premium

Crystal products help people relax and relax naturally

find quality of life. Regardless of age, everyone benefits from the effects of the crystals. Also

Children and pets feel more refreshed after a break on the mat. The “Source of Life”

serves as the inspiration and origin of the foundation, so the VITORI brand is a new creation

from VITality and ORIgin.

