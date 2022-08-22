“It is important to sleep a” good night “, no matter how much the temperatures and the heat rise”, explains Professor Monica Puligheddu, neurologist at the “Duilio Casula” Polyclinic: “Sleep deprivation compromises cognitive performance, short memory and in the long term, the ability to concentrate, mood. The ideal temperature for sleeping is around 18.3 ° C, with a few degrees of oscillation. In addition, the body temperature naturally drops a bit during the night hours, so a cool, but not cold, sleep environment is ideal for sleeping well ».

«In summer, to preserve the quality of rest», continues the neurologist, «you can take some simple precautions: keep the warm air out of the bedroom during the day by closing windows, shutters and curtains when the temperature rises; adjust the air conditioning between 19 and 20.5 ° C, remembering that babies and small children need a slightly warmer room temperature; in the evening, when the outside air is cooler, open shutters and windows to let fresh air into the room before going to bed, allowing it to flow. Regarding the use of air conditioning, the impact on the upper airways (sore throat, colds, etc.) must be considered. The fan is a healthier alternative, if it does not disturb sleep, placed away from the face. Natural linen and cotton fabrics are certainly more effective ».

«The suggestions valid in general», underlines Puligheddu, are: «Maintain regular times of falling asleep and awakening; avoid recovering during the morning or in the hottest hours (besides the poor results it is not a good sleep); maintain hydration throughout the day and do not drink in the hours before bedtime, to avoid awakenings caused by physiological needs. Eliminate caffeine at the end of the day and do not expose yourself to screens that emit blue light before falling asleep. It would be very important not to “focus” on the outcome of the night, it would be better to get up and do something relaxing and then try to fall asleep again, rather than stay awake in bed ».

“Moving on to some sleep pathologies that worsen in the heat or in any case impact on night rest”, the professor mentions “first of all the restless legs syndrome, a condition of severe discomfort in the legs with the need to move them, massage them, get up and walk. Those who recognize this disorder should contact their family doctor for specific treatment. Those who already know it know that it often has a seasonal course subject to worsening during the summer. We recommend – for those who are followed – to take a preventive cycle of iron supplements by mouth when the first heat appears. In selected cases, specific therapy is possible. If we consider instead those who suffer from sleep apnea disorder and use CPAP (medical ventilator that delivers a continuous flow of air at constant positive pressure), they are clearly in greater difficulty, both because the mask can be difficult to tolerate with heat (smaller masks are useful, especially in supports), and because the humidity levels favor condensation, so we always recommend reducing these levels in the room with suitable dehumidifiers (a trick that applies to everyone). It is highly not recommended to suspend treatment with CPAP due to the heat, due to the risks involved in this type of pathology ».

“A sleep disorder that is not particularly severe, but which often causes discomfort”, concludes the doctor, “is made up of the large group of parasomnia (complex movements in sleep, sleepwalking, etc.), which in summer can be more frequent due to ‘sleep instability, repeated oscillations from deep to light sleep, and habits such as the disordered rhythm, with very irregular schedules, or the unregulated intake of food and drinks ».

Luca Mirarchi

***

Sassari, hepatitis alarm

A total of about 8 thousand patients, of which 70 percent are positive for HCV (hepatitis C) while the remaining 30 percent are affected by hepatitis of other nature such as viral types B and A, minor hepatotropes, and metabolic hepatitis , toxic from alcohol and drugs. It is the photograph of reality followed by the Aou di Sassari clinics dedicated to liver diseases.

The hepatitis B virus and the hepatitis C virus are by far the most frequent causes of hepatitis. It is estimated that in the world there are about 71 million people affected by chronic Hcv-related hepatitis and 250 million carriers of the hepatitis B virus. In Italy, 56.6 percent of hepatitis is caused by Hcv, about 1,500,000, 9.9 percent from HBV, about 700/800 thousand, while the alcohol and HCV association is responsible for 12.1 percent of cases.

“Potentially – explains Dr. Giuliano Alagna who together with Dr. Sassu manages the hepatology clinic headed by Internal Medicine – all types of hepatitis can jeopardize the patient’s life immediately or after years with an evolution of the disease towards cirrhosis and primary liver cancer ».

The age of incidence of hepatitis varies by nature. HCV-related chronic hepatitis is associated with drug addiction that mostly affects the age group between 30 and 50 years. Chronic hepatitis B affects those who have not been vaccinated and in Italy, after the adoption of the national vaccine plan which provides for the mandatory nature, these are those born before 1979 and immigrants. Alcohol-induced hepatitis affects the population aged 30 and over, while autoimmune hepatitis is more common in young women.

«Thanks to the new antiviral drugs – adds Dr. Alagna – today hepatitis C can be treated with extreme ease, so much so that the WHO has set eradication as a goal by 2030.

«If for hepatitis B the available drugs prevent the progression of the disease and in the autoimmune forms the immunosuppressants in most cases extinguish inflammation, a separate discussion must be made for metabolic hepatitis. For these, in addition to the correction of risk factors such as alcohol, hypercholesterolemia, overweight / obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, we have few treatments available. Lately, however, a specific class of drugs for diabetes have given excellent results ».

