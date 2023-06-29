Home » The heat phone with a new number in action
Health

The heat phone with a new number in action

by admin
The heat phone with a new number in action

At the start of the first heat wave this year, the Department of Health restarted its heat phone service, but this year using a new number. Callers on 0800 880 800 are advised on how to behave when temperatures are high during the hot summer months. The hotline can be reached from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Essential information is also available online at sozialministerium.at.

infants, the elderly and the sick

Heat waves are a major health burden for many people. Babies, small children, the elderly and chronically ill people as well as people with disabilities suffer particularly from high temperatures.

Around 300 counseling sessions were held in 2022 via the Ministry of Health’s hotline, which has been in existence for six years. The hotline is operated by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

With simple preventive measures, the health risk from heat waves can be significantly reduced. This includes:

stay outdoors for only a short time on hot days drink enough air extensively in the morning, in the evening and at night darken the rooms during the day. This way you get a largely tolerable temperature in the living areas.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

See also  Movies to see Sunday 28 May, in prime time and late evening

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Savant Syndrome: After a bar fight, he suddenly...

Madonna hospitalized in intensive care: how is she...

At Sant’Orsola free acupuncture for cancer patients –...

Pharmacy purchase: The right insurance for a successful...

Why can’t children run anymore? All because of...

Benefits of Helichrysum: 5 incredible cosmetic properties

Fetal alcohol syndrome, the aim is to “recognize”...

Using Asthma Inhalers Properly | HEALTH ADHOC

AUSL Modena – Vignola, activation of the Territorial...

Cooperation as a patent recipe – Fair care...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy