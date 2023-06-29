The heat phone with a new number in action

At the start of the first heat wave this year, the Department of Health restarted its heat phone service, but this year using a new number. Callers on 0800 880 800 are advised on how to behave when temperatures are high during the hot summer months. The hotline can be reached from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Essential information is also available online at sozialministerium.at.

infants, the elderly and the sick

Heat waves are a major health burden for many people. Babies, small children, the elderly and chronically ill people as well as people with disabilities suffer particularly from high temperatures.

Around 300 counseling sessions were held in 2022 via the Ministry of Health’s hotline, which has been in existence for six years. The hotline is operated by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

With simple preventive measures, the health risk from heat waves can be significantly reduced. This includes:

stay outdoors for only a short time on hot days drink enough air extensively in the morning, in the evening and at night darken the rooms during the day. This way you get a largely tolerable temperature in the living areas.

