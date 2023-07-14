The heat wave continues, red spot in 15 cities on Saturday – Healthcare

The heat wave continues in Italy and the number of cities marked by the red dot of the Ministry of Health increases, which indicates the maximum level of risk for the entire population. In fact, the cities with red dot weather go from 10 to 15 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the cities in red are Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Palermo will also be added on Sunday. On Saturday, the orange dot – which indicates the maximum level of risk for the fragile population, such as the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases – will instead concern the cities of Ancona, Bolzano, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Trieste. Brescia, Milan, Venice and Verona will also be orange on Sunday.

For further information Agenzia ANSA The Charon anticyclone arrives from the weekend – News – Ansa.it A more powerful and hot African anticyclone will arrive from Sunday (ANSA)

Heat waves occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation. These climatic conditions can pose a risk to the health of the population. To communicate the possible health effects of heat waves, the ministry prepares daily bulletins for 27 cities with forecasts for 24, 48 and 72 hours. The publication on the portal is active every year from May to September.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA