The heat wave continues, Sunday red spot in 16 cities – Health

The heat wave continues in Italy and the number of cities marked by the red dot of the Ministry of Health increases, which indicates the maximum level of risk for the entire population. Cities with red dot weather go from 3pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

Therefore, on Saturday 15 cities were marked with the red dot, the highest level of alert, taken in Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. On Sunday they rise to 16, with the addition of Palermo, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health.

Heat waves occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation. These climatic conditions can pose a risk to the health of the population. To communicate the possible health effects of heat waves, the ministry prepares daily bulletins for 27 cities with forecasts for 24, 48 and 72 hours. The publication on the portal is active every year from May to September.

