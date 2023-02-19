“Love – writes Antoine de Saint Exupéry – is not looking at each other, but looking together in the same direction”.



This is the strength of Adriano Rota, 38, from Treviolo and his wife Daniela: for them it is the secret of a full life, what they need to conquer serenity and balance every day “despite everything”. The direction is hope, the forbidden word “surrender”. Adriano has a chronic inflammatory bowel disease and in 2017 he underwent definitive ostomy surgery: “For me – he says – it was a rebirth”. Since last year he has been the vice president of the Bergamo ostomate association (Abs) and Daniela supports him in volunteering activities. They are young and have already been through a lot, always remaining together, and maintaining, Adriano jokes, “a pinch of levity and recklessness, perhaps due to age”.