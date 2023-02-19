Home Health “The help offered to others helps ourselves.” Adriano and Daniela, beyond the disease
"The help offered to others helps ourselves." Adriano and Daniela, beyond the disease

“The help offered to others helps ourselves.” Adriano and Daniela, beyond the disease

“Love – writes Antoine de Saint Exupéry – is not looking at each other, but looking together in the same direction”.

This is the strength of Adriano Rota, 38, from Treviolo and his wife Daniela: for them it is the secret of a full life, what they need to conquer serenity and balance every day “despite everything”. The direction is hope, the forbidden word “surrender”. Adriano has a chronic inflammatory bowel disease and in 2017 he underwent definitive ostomy surgery: “For me – he says – it was a rebirth”. Since last year he has been the vice president of the Bergamo ostomate association (Abs) and Daniela supports him in volunteering activities. They are young and have already been through a lot, always remaining together, and maintaining, Adriano jokes, “a pinch of levity and recklessness, perhaps due to age”.

