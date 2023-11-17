The Hidden Clues of Our Tongue: How Color and Appearance Can Signal Health Problems

The tongue can provide important clues about our overall health, as different aspects such as color, texture and further features can indicate the presence of underlying pathologies or conditions.

For hundreds of years, the tongue has been a source of analysis for making diagnoses and assessing health conditions. While it may no longer be customary to do so, knowing the status of our tongue can serve as an alarm bell for possible disorders or pathologies. According to experts, a tongue that is pink in color towards the edges, slightly lighter in the center and moist suggests an optimal state of health. However, any unusual changes in the tongue should prompt a visit to the doctor to rule out any potential health issues.

Dryness of the tongue can be a sign of poor hydration, intestinal problems, constipation, kidney problems, or even diabetes. An accompanying yellowish or white coating on the tongue may indicate an ongoing infection, such as oral candidiasis or thrush. Additionally, a particularly red tongue may indicate fever, inflammation, improper nutrition, or a deficiency of certain nutrients.

Other concerning tongue characteristics include a pink to brown color, which can be attributed to smoking, tongue infections, or inflammation like gastritis. A swollen tongue may indicate hives, while a green or yellow tongue could suggest a possible infection or disorder in the liver or spleen. A pale and smooth tongue may indicate anemia and other deficiencies.

In conclusion, the tongue can play a fundamental role as an indicator of pathologies or health problems. It is important to closely monitor changes in the tongue and consult a health professional if any concerns arise, as this is essential for an accurate diagnosis and timely intervention.