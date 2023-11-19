The Hidden Danger: Heavy Metal Contamination in Everyday Foods and Its Impact on Health

Many foods we eat every day are full of heavy metals and we know well that unfortunately they are highly harmful to our health.

Heavy metals have always been found in nature, however human activities have caused them to contaminate the environment and animals themselves. These, in fact, are capable of compromising their habitats, subsequently ending up in the food chain. The problem is that long exposure to these substances increases the risk of contracting numerous diseases, even serious ones, such as tumors and more.

The health of human beings, therefore, is highly at risk, also because at the moment we know the problems but we don’t know how to eliminate them. The only way is to try to protect yourself by avoiding foods that contain harmful substances as much as possible.

Where heavy metals are found and what we can do to limit the damage to health

Experts are monitoring heavy metal contamination – L’intelletualedissidente.it

