The Hidden Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods: Insights from Franco Berrino

Franco Berrino and the Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods

At a time when ultra-processed foods seem to dominate our food choices, it is essential to reflect on their real influence on health. Dr. Franco Berrino, a well-known biologist and nutrition expert, offers a critical analysis of these foods that deserve to be carefully examined.

Dr. Franco Berrino is an internationally renowned biologist, epidemiologist, and nutritionist. With a long career at the World Health Organization (WHO), Berrino has dedicated his life to studying the interaction between diet, lifestyle, and health. His opinions are based on scientific evidence, and his critical approach is essential for understanding the hidden dangers behind ultra-processed foods.

According to Franco Berrino, ultra-processed foods are “artifact foods,” produced by an industrial process that extracts, refines, and recombines ingredients to maximize palatability. These foods are designed to be irresistible and easy to consume, but what we often overlook is their effects on our health.

Berrino points out that the abundance of fat, sugar, and salt in these foods is harmful to our bodies. Over the long term, excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods can lead to health problems such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. The association between these foods and an increased risk of cancer is particularly concerning.

In contrast, Berrino is an advocate of adopting a diet based on real, unprocessed foods. He encourages the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods provide essential nutrients and protective substances that help prevent disease and promote well-being.

According to Berrino, it is essential to be aware of what we eat. Reading food labels carefully and understanding the ingredients is a crucial step towards more informed food choices. Knowledge of the industrial practices that lead to the creation of ultra-processed foods helps us make more informed decisions.

Franco Berrino’s appeal is simple but powerful: let’s reflect on our food choices and the consequences they can have on our health. Recognizing the harmful potential of ultra-processed foods is the first step in embarking on a journey towards a more balanced diet and a healthier lifestyle.

Franco Berrino’s perspective invites us to consider ultra-processed foods with critical eyes. His assessments, based on solid scientific evidence, prompt us to question ourselves about the choices we make every day at the table. Making informed decisions about our nutrition is an act of caring for ourselves and for our future health.

