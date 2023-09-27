Home » The Hidden Dangers of Vitamin C and Creatine Supplements: A Threat to Kidney Health
Two supplements on the market and widely used appear to be extremely dangerous for humans: mainly the kidneys at risk

On the market There are really many types of food supplements, some of these simply serve to provide vitamins and mineral salts, others to lose weight. Then there are those that help you sleep better or improve the appearance of your nails and hair. It is important, however, to remember that anything you put into your body could pose risks.

In fact, some supplements could be harmful and this does not mean that they should not be taken but that it is important to know that improper use could cause serious damage to our body. Let’s take stock of the situation and try to understand well which supplements we are talking about.

Two very dangerous supplements for human health: what they are and what to do

As we have already had the opportunity to anticipate, there are many supplements on the market, some of which are considered dangerous for human health. We are talking about vitamin C and creatine. Health experts Conor O’Flynn, MD and dietitian Trista Best announced their toxicity.

Vitamin C is considered very important for all of us, for any healthy diet. However, supplements in this case are not the best way to take this vitamin. According to Dr. O’Flynn, some supplements may also be dangerous.

“While vitamin C is essential for overall health, too high doses taken as a supplement can increase the risk of kidney stones, particularly in individuals with a prior history of stones“. These are the words of the doctor, who adds that, to avoid the problem of kidney stones, a solution could be to stick to the recommended daily doses.

And againcreatine It is known for its power to increase muscle mass. This supplement should be taken mostly by those who go to the gym and train and who have the aforementioned objective, which is achieved because creatine retains water and glucose in the muscles (in fact it also causes water retention, ed.). Even in this case though could cause serious damage to the kidneys.

The doctor explains that when you take creatine supplements, for long periods or in high or high doses, the body metabolizes it into creatinine. The kidneys filter creatinine from the blood for excretion in the urine. When you overdo it, high creatinine levels can overload your kidneys, requiring them to work harder.

