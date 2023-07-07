The High Cost of MotoGP: Exploring the Price of Tyres in the World Championship

Title: The Cost of Tires in MotoGP: A Deep Dive into Expenses

MotoGP, known for its high-octane races and adrenaline-pumping action, is not only an exhilarating sport but also an expensive one. Today, we bring you an inside look at the price tag attached to the tires used in this prestigious motorcycle racing championship.

With a MotoGP season costing between 3 and 5 million euros, the expenses quickly pile up. The electronics alone add another 150,000 euros per bike. As for the front brake kit, it comes with a staggering price tag of around 75,000 euros, which includes three pairs of calipers, three cylinders, 10 carbon discs, and 28 pads.

However, one of the most significant expenses comes from accidents and crashes. A single crash can cost individual teams up to 20-30,000 euros, as the delicate nature of the bikes means that every piece that flies off can be worth a fortune. These hidden costs, along with other behind-the-scenes expenses, further contribute to the overall expenditure.

In line with Formula 1, MotoGP motorcycles also undergo wind tunnel studies due to the increasing use of aerodynamics. The costs associated with utilizing these state-of-the-art facilities are exorbitant. Hence, it is only the world‘s wealthiest manufacturers that can afford to compete in this championship.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the costs associated with the tires, exclusively supplied by Michelin, in MotoGP.

An astonishing figure of approximately 1.2 million euros is spent by teams on tires alone each season. This sum encompasses not only the cost of the tires themselves but also the dedicated team of experts assigned to handle the tires throughout the races, who command substantial salaries.

Michelin offers a range of tire options for MotoGP, including Hard, Medium, and Soft compounds, with additional considerations for wet weather conditions. The French brand has been instrumental in enhancing performance in recent years, alongside advancements in aerodynamics and electronics.

The immense budget requirement for a MotoGP season highlights the level of competitiveness and the reliance on cutting-edge technology within the sport. As technologies continue to evolve, it is inevitable that costs will rise even further in the near future.

All in all, MotoGP is not just a sport of skills and speed, but also of substantial financial investment. The cost of tires alone serves as a testament to the financial magnitude of this world-class championship.

