The High Risk of Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation Patients: Causes, Treatment, and Prevention

Patients with atrial fibrillation have a much higher risk of developing a stroke than the general population.

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

December 27, 2023

The atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common cardiac arrhythmia in the elderly population of Puerto Rico, and is characterized by a chaotic rhythm that causes emboli and thrombi that can cause much more serious complications such as cerebrovascular accidents (CVA).

Dr. Miguel Magraner, director of the Department of Internal Medicine at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, explained to the Revista Medicina y Salud Pública that the damage may be more severe depending on the artery in which the blood clots lodge.

“It is sad to see a fully functional person, patient friends that we have had who are on a trip enjoying with the family and, suddenly, they get up and they have evidence of a stroke, and they cannot move a part of the body, hemiplegia or hemiparesis that disables them for life.”

Risk factor’s

According to the expert, hypertension, heart valve disease, thyroid diseases, obesity and tobacco consumption exponentially increase the risk of developing this condition.

“Alcohol abuse is at risk, these guys who go to parties and drink 15 beers or 10 beers are at risk of developing arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. There are patients who were mistakenly told by someone ‘take thyroid pills to lose weight’, and they become hypothyroid and are at risk of developing atrial fibrillation and therefore developing a stroke.”

Sleep apnea and the risk of cardiovascular conditions

Studies that have been carried out regarding sleep apnea have shown that it is an increasingly common condition, affecting about 4 to 6% of the male population and 2-4% of women in the world, according to the Spanish Journal of Cardiology.

The same studies have revealed a close relationship between sleep apnea and increased blood pressure, the development of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and even an incidence in traffic accidents.

The truth is that, on the one hand, apneas cause intermittent hypoxia (decrease in oxygen supply) that can cause the appearance of cardiovascular problems and, on the other hand, it distorts the sleep pattern, producing hypersomnia and cognitive and psychiatric alterations.

Treatments available for Atrial Fibrillation

By identifying the irregular rhythm of the heart, the specialist may opt for medications to normalize the heartbeat. “There is advanced therapy, today, to be able to control it and in those who cannot be controlled, anticoagulants must be used to prevent blood clots from forming.”

Asymptomatic atrial fibrillation

Not all patients with atrial fibrillation They will show initial symptoms, hence the importance of patients being able to periodically attend check-ups with the specialist. “Let us not forget that almost 50% of patients at age 60 are hypertensive.”

“They should go to the doctor for evaluation. The doctor can identify it almost immediately as a characteristic rhythm and if there is doubt, an electrocardiogram is performed.”

