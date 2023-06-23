the high school version of the classical high school

Rome, 22 giugno 2023 – Un testo tratto dalle ‘Epistulae morales ad Lucilius’ (Lettere morali a Lucilius) di Lucio Anneo Seneca for the second exam of maturity of classical high school. Specifically, it deals with epistle 94 of the fifteenth book written by the great Roman philosopher and playwright, one of the greatest exponents of stoicism of the imperial age.

Seneca criticizes the way of being, the way of life of who flaunts their means looking only for a confirmation of his material superiority over others, for those who seek only to live to be seen and admired, believing that his supremacy is affirmed in this, believing that it is the common people who dictate the laws of success. Loneliness can prevent this, while life in a crowd permits only the demonstration of an apparatus of vices conforming to the taste of the watching crowd itself. Overcoming this attitude and healing occur when such an individual can no longer put himself in the limelight: for the right remedy, then, one is needed who gives advice on correct living, who celebrates wealth based on little, on the simplicity of little .

The retired existence devoted to studies and a soul folded in on itself in meditation and in the search for the good are the medicine that Seneca proposes against those who rely only on exteriority and superficiality, who turn to philosophy for fear of bad luck: reasoning well, on the other hand, is the tool for wisdom, for happiness in wisdom. The song is rich in decisions, who teach with a pregnant expression the correct living even in everyday life; rich in keywords that increase the expressive capacity; conciseness and conceptuality are the expressive tools that Seneca adopts, inserted in a paratactic structure that sharpens tension, vigor. So Seneca can leave us profound moral lessons capable of overcoming time and still being relevant today, in today’s society which appears increasingly superficial and devoid of true values.

* teacher of Greek and Latin Literature

