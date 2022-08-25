The Roguelike card strategy game “Ring of Pain” launched by Simon Boxer and Twice Different in 2020 is currently free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store platform, as long as you log in to the platform to receive it, you can save it forever, and this week’s EGS Plus a gift package for the 30th anniversary of Destiny 2.

“Ring of Pain” is a very simple and easy-to-understand card strategy game. Players will face a ring card in each level. You must choose the left and right cards to decide the next round of events, such as Choose monsters or pick up items, and battles will be dealt with according to their own attack and defense values ​​and equipment attributes.

In addition to the general levels, this game also has special random events and various types of equipment to form a different game experience each time, and it has also received extremely good results on Steam.

In addition, to celebrate the launch of Destiny 2 on the Epic Games Store, all players who add Destiny 2 to their collection on the EGS platform will automatically receive a Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and can play New dungeon “Grip of Greed”, Loud Horn Exotic Bazooka, Thorny Armor Set, and other bonus cosmetic reward chests.

At the same time, “Destiny 2” is also in the 2-week “Sea of ​​Raids” season event.

The limited-time free period of Epic Games Store “Ring of Pain” only ends at 23:00 on September 1st, and it can be saved permanently after receiving it; the “Destiny 2” Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will only be received until 01:00 on August 31st.