The historic Audace gym in the center of Milan closes

Shutters down. On November 27th, the Audace gym in Piazza della Repubblica in Milan will close forever. The structure, over 2 thousand square meters, opened way back in 2014, will remain in operation for another ten days, then the farewell to the city. L’Audace is paying for the long wave of covid, which has emptied the offices in the area and, consequently, the gym.

“Dear member, despite all our efforts to avoid what we would not have wanted, unfortunately we have to communicate the closure of the Audace Repubblica center on November 27”, reads a communication that the management sent to all members.

“Your season ticket will stop on that same date. If you want to stay in Audace, you can move your season ticket to the Audace center of Città Studi, in via Bronzino 15: we will be happy to have you still with us”, they continued, clarifying that the other gym will remain open. But not only. Because “thanks to an agreement that Audace gyms has found for you with Virgin Active Italia, if you want to continue training, you can continue to do so in a Virgin Active center of your choice”.

“Both today and in the next few days we will still be available in Audace Repubblica if you want to talk to us and explain your situation: together we will find the solution that best suits your needs. We want to thank you for the trust you have placed in us up to now and we hope to have you again with us. Rest assured that you too will understand the difficult situation – they concluded from Audace – we apologize for the inconvenience caused, we thank you again and we look forward to seeing you at the gym”.

