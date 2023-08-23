the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

After the United States, the Soviet Union and China, India is the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a historic success, which was greeted with applause from the entire Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) control room, with a smile and the waving of a national tricolor flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – connected from South Africa where he went for the meeting of the BRICS countries – and in general with a party that crosses the whole nation: over 7 million people connected to the live streaming on YouTube (find it below).

The “15 minutes” of terror

The lunar module successfully landed in an area near the lunar South Pole at 14.34 today, August 23 (Italian time). An area where no one, so far, had landed. “India is now on the moon – Prime Minister Modi said – the sky is not the limit”. At 14.15 the descent towards the ground of our satellite began, as planned. These last minutes of descent have been defined as “15 minutes of terror” because they were crucial for the mission: the lander had to land in an area full of craters and boulders, very steep, and relied entirely on the trajectory programmed in its internal computers : «It was designed in such a way that it should be able to handle multiple failures. If the algorithms work well, we should be able to make a vertical landing,” ISRO explained. And so it was.

The first attempt in 2019 failed

This is Isro’s second attempt to land on our satellite: the first, in 2019, had failed: the space agency had lost contact with the rocket just before contact with the ground. Since then several corrections have been made especially on the delicate landing operation and the scientists were optimistic: «Chandrayaan-3 will be more robust. We have faith and we expect everything to go well».

A long journey

Chandrayaan-3, which means “lunar module” in Sanskrit, departed six weeks ago on July 14. Meaning, it took much longer to reach the Moon than the American Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s. On the other hand, this rocket is much less powerful and had to orbit the Earth several times to reach the right speed for the journey to the satellite. On August 17, the Vikram lander – meaning “value” in Sanskrit – detached from the propulsion module as planned to begin the deceleration procedure and position itself in lunar orbit, sending some images of the Moon to Earth as it approached its surface. Along with Vikram, the mobile robot Pragyan (meaning “wisdom”) also arrives on the satellite.

He will explore the lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan-3’s goal will be to explore the lunar South Pole. A “very, very important” contribution to scientific knowledge, according to K Sivan, the former head of the Indian Space Research Organization. It is in fact an area still little known and studied. Chandrayaan-3’s six-wheeled rover is equipped with all the necessary equipment to provide data on the properties of lunar soil and rocks. There is also another objective of this mission, which is to feed the curiosity and passion for space in the most populated country in the world: «It generates a deep sense of pride and unity when we collectively celebrate the feats of science and Indian technology. It will help foster an environment of scientific research and innovation.”

How much does it cost

However, funding for Indian space missions is decidedly lower than the money reserved for the sector by other countries, such as the United States and China. Although, since 2008 – when the first probe was successfully sent into lunar orbit – they have increased. $74.6 million was spent on this mission (to give you an idea, the failed Russian Luna-25 mission cost $200 million). While the previous mission, which failed, in 2019, had cost 140 million dollars. However, India can already boast some achievements. For example, in 2014 it was the first Asian country to send a probe into the orbit of Mars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

