Home » The HIV pill that prevents contagion will be free, AIFA’s breakthrough
Health

The HIV pill that prevents contagion will be free, AIFA’s breakthrough

by admin
The HIV pill that prevents contagion will be free, AIFA’s breakthrough

The pill dell’Hiv it will be free in Italy. The Medicines Agency’s Pricing and Reimbursement Committee has approved the reimbursement of Prep, the pre-exposure prophylaxis that prevents HIV. The drug is now included in band A, therefore reimbursable by the National Health System. This was stated in a note by Anlaids Onlus, an association that has been fighting for the fight against HIV since 1985 and Aids.

US, Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill

What changes

«The reimbursement of the Prep – comments Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids – is an important step forward in the prevention of HIV infection, since it makes the drug usable by all people. However, Prep is a process which, in addition to prescribing the drug, includes periodic screening for sexually transmitted infections, which is currently still the responsibility of the user in most Italian regions. We hope that the process will be fully taken over to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness”.

See also  Beyond Covid: now let's really think about local medicine

You may also like

Pregnancy makes you old in a short time,...

The BEST Food in Disneyland for 2023

Fear and lack of time keep women away...

Why does hair turn white?

Contaminated Nature: “Too many pesticides”, maximum attention to...

HIV, the pill to prevent infection will be...

Health, Ricci (Bocconi): “Ok tariffs but here are...

Weleda – Vitadoron supplement – lot J085

Aids, HIV preventive drug reimbursement ok

Dengue fever: what it is, how the virus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy