The HIV pill that prevents contagion will be free, AIFA’s breakthrough

The pill dell’Hiv it will be free in Italy. The Medicines Agency’s Pricing and Reimbursement Committee has approved the reimbursement of Prep, the pre-exposure prophylaxis that prevents HIV. The drug is now included in band A, therefore reimbursable by the National Health System. This was stated in a note by Anlaids Onlus, an association that has been fighting for the fight against HIV since 1985 and Aids.

What changes

«The reimbursement of the Prep – comments Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids – is an important step forward in the prevention of HIV infection, since it makes the drug usable by all people. However, Prep is a process which, in addition to prescribing the drug, includes periodic screening for sexually transmitted infections, which is currently still the responsibility of the user in most Italian regions. We hope that the process will be fully taken over to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness”.