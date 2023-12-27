The holidays and winter: 8 remedies against depression

With the arrival of the holidays now very close, the mood of many is experiencing a worsening: they become sad, tired, slowed down, listless. In the morning you would never get out of bed, your arms and legs feel like lead, and in the afternoon you feel an irresistible desire for sweets.

It is winter depression, due to the shortening of the days, which by reducing the daily hours of exposure to sunlight can cause an alteration in the rhythm of the production of melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland which regulates the alternation of sleep and wakefulness.

Share this: Facebook

X

