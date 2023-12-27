Home » The holidays and winter: 8 remedies against depression
Health

The holidays and winter: 8 remedies against depression

by admin
The holidays and winter: 8 remedies against depression

With the arrival of the holidays now very close, the mood of many is experiencing a worsening: they become sad, tired, slowed down, listless. In the morning you would never get out of bed, your arms and legs feel like lead, and in the afternoon you feel an irresistible desire for sweets.

It is winter depression, due to the shortening of the days, which by reducing the daily hours of exposure to sunlight can cause an alteration in the rhythm of the production of melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland which regulates the alternation of sleep and wakefulness.

See also  Safer Internet Day: is it how much time kids spend on social media that should concern us?

You may also like

The High Risk of Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation...

the amazing list to know

European Antibiotic Week 2023High number of acute respiratory...

The Devastating Effects of Childhood Abuse and Sexual...

Not only Long Covid, but also “long flu”:...

Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk...

G+ Health Summit 2024 – Hospital reform and...

District of Barranquilla Continues to Provide Temporary Basic...

Thanks to the synergies between Irst “Dino Amadori”...

Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy