The Holistic Approach: The Importance of a Healthy Belly for Overall Well-Being

Gone are the days when having a flat belly was the sole focus of achieving a healthy and attractive midsection. Today, experts emphasize the significance of taking a holistic approach to belly health, recognizing that both well-being and aesthetics depend on a multitude of factors that go beyond traditional exercise and diet regimes.

According to Dr. Mar Mira, coordinator of the Clínica Mira + Cueto in Madrid, “The health of the digestive system plays a key role in achieving an aesthetically optimal belly.” Many individuals, even those with normal weight, seek consultation for various abdominal aesthetic concerns such as localized fat, bloating, inflammation, and digestive issues. These alterations are often rooted in an imbalance of digestive health, and addressing them requires a comprehensive approach.

Nutritionist Leticia Carrera explains that caring for intestinal health can make it easier to lose volume and weight. Instead of striving for a flat stomach, the focus should be on cultivating a healthy belly. Good habits and practices not only improve digestion but also positively impact appearance. By studying the microbiome, researchers have found a strong correlation between gut health and various disorders.

Cristina Barrous, nutritionist, highlights the bidirectional connection between the gut and brain, stating that “the quality of digestion and nutrition will have an impact on emotions, fatigue, and concentration.” She further emphasizes that the quality of emotions can impact digestion processes. Moreover, the intestine synthesizes 70% of serotonin, directly linking gut health with overall well-being and emotions.

To promote intestinal health and reduce abdominal fat, individuals are advised to eliminate unhealthy foods such as sugars, ultra-processed foods, and refined cereals. At the same time, incorporating beneficial substances is essential. Prebiotics, found in fibers from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, nourish beneficial microorganisms. Probiotics, including bacteria and yeast found in foods like pickles, kefir, and kombucha, provide additional benefits for the stomach.

Aside from proper nutrition, mindful exercise is also vital for a healthy and beautiful abdomen. Disciplines like barre, yoga, and pilates not only strengthen the core but also promote correct posture. Additionally, holistic belly care encompasses nourishing creams for hydration and elasticity, detox rituals, and cosmetics.

This article was originally published in Vogue Spain.

