«The Holy See has a peace mission underway. The meeting with Patriarch Kirill will take place”

Pope francescoduring the flight from Budapest, replied to journalists whether the talks with Orban and Metropolitan Hilarion could favor dialogue with Moscow and the peace process. «I believe that peace is always made by opening channels, it can never be done by closing them. I always invite you to open relationships, channels of friendship. This isn’t easy. I made the same speech with Orban and a little everywhere », she said. «We talked about all these things, certainly not about Little Red Riding Hood. Everyone is interested in the road to peace. I am willing to do whatever it takes. Now a mission is underway: for now it is not public, I will talk about it when it is public”, added Francis.

Pope Francis from Orban’s Hungary asks Europe: “Please open the doors” to migrants and the “different”

The meeting with Kirill

«The meeting with Patriarch Kirill that we were supposed to have last year in June in Jerusalem is pending. He was suspended for the war, but this meeting will have to take place. Metropolitan Hilarion is a person I respect a lot – said the Pontiff, when asked about the meeting he had in the Hungarian capital with Kirill’s former foreign minister -. I’ve always had a good relationship with him. He was kind enough to come and see me and then he was at mass. He is an intelligent person who can be talked to. These are relationships that it is important to maintain: we have an outstretched hand with everyone ». «As regards the relationship with Kirill – continued Francesco – I have spoken to him only once since the beginning of the war, 40 minutes. Then through Metropolitan Antonij, who took Hilarion’s place: through him I keep the relationship with Kirill”. «Then with the Russian side I have a good relationship with the ambassador to the Holy See – he added -, whom he is now leaving after seven years. A cultured, serious, very balanced person. My relationship with the Russians is essentially with the ambassador.’

Aid to Ukraine

“I think so, because the Holy See acted as an intermediary in some prisoner exchange situations, and through the Embassy it went well, I think this one can go well too”, he replied to a question from journalists if the Holy See will respond to Ukraine’s aid for the return of children deported to Russia. «It is important – he continued -, the Holy See is willing to do it because it is right, it is a right thing and we must help, so that this is not a casus belli, but a human case. It is a problem of humanity, before a problem of war loot or war relocation. All human gestures help, but gestures of cruelty don’t help. We must do everything humanly possible.”

“I also think, I want to say, of the women who come to our countries – added Francis -: Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, many women who come with children and husbands, or are wives … or are fighting against the war” . “It is true that they are being helped right now, but we must not lose the enthusiasm to do this, because if enthusiasm wanes, these women are left without protection, with the danger of falling into the hands of the vultures who always go around looking for these situations – he concluded -. Let’s be careful not to lose this tension of help we have for refugees, this concerns everyone”.

«My body reacted well»

«What I had was a strong illness at the end of the Wednesday hearing, I didn’t feel like having lunch, I lay down for a while, I didn’t lose consciousness, but yes there was a very high fever and at three o’clock in the afternoon the doctor immediately took me to the hospital. I had severe acute pneumonia, in the lower part of the lung, thank God I can tell, to such an extent that the organism, the body, responded well. Thank God. This is what I had”, the Pope said, speaking of his health and the “acute pneumonia” which forced him to stay in hospital for three days at the Gemelli hospital. «I hope to make it, you see it’s not the same as two years ago, with the stick, now it’s better, for the moment the trip hasn’t been cancelled. Then there’s the trip to Marseilles, then there’s the trip to Mongolia, then there’s the last one, I don’t remember where… the program still keeps me moving», Francis said.

Read the full article

on The Messenger