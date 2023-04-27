The home gym is no longer just for the rich: keep fit and lose weight in a small space

From an Italian startup comes the gym that fits in 2 square meters: Sintesi is a jewel of technology that combines functionality and design. The whole works through two tubular modules and an optional platform, and is sold in different editions. The prices, however, are still difficult to access. Let’s find out together how it works.

Innovations follow one another incessantly, continuing to offer us new methods and different systems to face the challenges of everyday life. In recent years there has been an increasing emphasis on health. Unfortunately, we don’t talk so much about hospitals and health services, whose budgets are constantly being cut, but rather about habits. Our new sedentary lives in front of screens don’t allow us to live healthy lives. For this reason, eating habits and exercise become fundamental aspects for our well-being.

From the point of view of the food we eat, over the years we have witnessed a great wave of criticism against junk food that was gaining ground all over the world. As of today, as we well know, the chains that distribute this type of food are far from in crisis. If nothing else, however, the general public is aware of the risks associated with excessive consumption of certain foods. Different speechInstead, applies to physical activity.

Sintesi, the minimal gym to keep at home

Gyms have experienced fluctuating periods, as well as seasonal ones. Now, however, a certainly interesting proposal comes from an Italian startup: it’s called Synthesisand it’s an all-in-one gym that allows you to perform around 300 exercises occupying a space of just 2 square meters. Behind the production of Sintesi are the architect Mattia Armando Chiavegato and the aerospace engineer Alessandro Englaro with The loro startup Akuis (Advanced Kinetic User Interaction System). The structure of the gymnasium consists of two tubular modules they can be positioned both on the wall and horizontally, on a platform.

It’s all about the electromagnetic motors contained in the structure, which can generate 2 kW of power and 100 kg of load. Cables run along these tubes to perform the exercises, and the set includes a barbell, squat belt, ankle cuffs and pull cords. Various exercises can be performed with different loads: the only ones excluded are leg curls and leg extensions, which however can be easily replaced. Only problem: the price is really high. The Home version costs €7,500, the Pro one starts at €9,600. In short, an ideal purchase for the home, with a price that makes Sintesi more suitable for a gym.