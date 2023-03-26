One way to get the perfect pizza crust at home is with a pizza stone. Luckily, you can cook a variety of foods with a versatile pizza stone, so you can use it for different dishes. But in order for it to last for years, you should learn how to clean your pizza stone.

Cleaning the pizza stone: Effective tips and home remedies for proper care

The pizza stones heat up evenly to reach the right baking temperature for the pizza dough. Since you have a porous surface that will soak up any cleaning product, be careful how you clean it. Keep in mind, however, that your pizza stone will stain over time, and some of them won’t come off no matter how often you clean it. However, these stains do not affect your food. To properly clean your pizza stone, follow these steps.

Clean the pizza stone with water only

Always allow your pizza stone to cool completely before cleaning it, as it can crack or break if it comes in contact with cold water while it’s still hot.

To clean your pizza stone with just water, you’ll need a rubber or plastic spatula, a damp cloth, and a stiff-bristled nylon brush.

Put a small amount of water on the stone. Just enough to get it slightly damp.

Use a rubber or plastic spatula to scrape off the large chunks of the pastry to remove them.

Take the nylon brush and gently remove any stains and food residue.

Wipe the stone with a damp rag and allow it to air dry completely before placing in the hot oven.

Clean the pizza stone with baking soda

A pizza stone should be cleaned after each use to remove food residue. After repeated use, you can do a more thorough cleaning to restore its natural finish.

Wait for your pizza stone to cool completely. This can take 2 to 3 hours. Never immerse a hot stone in a sink with dishwater, otherwise it may break.

Remove leftover food with a rubber or plastic spatula.

If the residue is stuck and won’t come off even after scraping, make a paste with a tablespoon of baking soda and a few drops of water.

Dip a nylon-bristle brush into the paste and gently scrub the problem areas.

Use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe away the baking soda and leftover food.

Once all visible stains have been removed, wipe the stone with a clean, slightly damp cloth.

How do you clean a burnt pizza stone in the oven?

If the leftover food cannot be removed with a scraper or brush, you can thoroughly clean your burnt pizza stone in the oven.

Preheat the oven to 260°C.

Place the pizza stone in the oven on the top shelf.

Let it bake for about an hour. Note that there should be fat bubbles that burst open.

When the bubbling stops, start your oven’s automatic cleaning cycle. If the pizza stone is heavily soiled, it can produce a lot of smoke as the leftover food burns off.

When the cycle is over, wait for the oven to cool down.

Then take out the pizza stone and wipe it with a clean cloth.

If the heat doesn’t clean the stone, you can use a piece of medium-grit sandpaper to sand away the crumbs.

How do you remove mold?

There is no need to panic if mold starts to form on your pizza stone as it can be removed with a simple paste of home remedies.

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda and one teaspoon of white vinegar until you have a fine paste. Apply this paste to a rag and rub the moldy areas in a circular motion. Don’t scrub too hard. You can also use toothpaste if it contains baking soda.

Be sure to wipe away the paste with a clean damp rag. This ensures that no mold or paste is left on the stone, and once dry, it’s ready for a tasty pizza again in a matter of hours.

What should you never use on the pizza stone?