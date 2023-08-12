THE home remedy for burnt-in fat!

Admittedly, cleaning the oven takes a lot of time and effort. Luckily, a home remedy helps against burnt-in and removes encrustations quickly and effectively. Cleaning the oven with salt is very easy and inexpensive.

Cleaning the oven with salt: That’s why this method is so popular

Incrustations and burnt-in fat in the oven are not a pretty sight. And they often arise during cooking and baking. Cleaning the oven is made even more difficult if the burnt-in residue is not removed immediately after cooking. Even with appliances that have a self-cleaning function, you still have to scrub the inside of the oven at least once a week. It is particularly difficult for people with allergies because they cannot use standard cleaning agents. But even in households with small children and animals, the frequent use of chemicals is not recommended. People with sensitive skin and sensitive eyes must wear additional protective clothing.

This is how you clean burnt-in parts in a flash!

Home remedies such as salt offer a cheap and simpler alternative. It offers several advantages:

When heated, it can bind the burnt fat. The dirt can then be removed quickly and easily by wiping the surface. No scrubbing. Salt does not have an unpleasant odor like vinegar, for example. You can, but do not necessarily have to, ventilate the kitchen after cleaning. You don’t have to leave the home remedy for hours before removing it. In less than twenty minutes, the oven is clean again and you can start cooking.

You don’t have to damp wipe the inside of the oven two or three times until you remove the home remedy. It’s really quick and easy. You can also use the trick while baking to save time. Have you noticed any splashes on the bottom or sides of the stove? Then, just before the cake or dish is ready, just add some salt to the squirts. Turn off the oven and let cool – then just wipe off the salt and you’re done! Salt can easily be combined with other home remedies. For stubborn incrustations, you can first clean the oven with a steam cleaner and then treat it with salt.

Cleaning the inside of the oven with salt: instructions

For cleaning you need a clean pastry brush, lukewarm water, a bowl and fine sea salt. Proceed as follows:

1. First wet the brush and apply the water to the burned-in area.

2. Then sprinkle the salt generously on the spots so that it completely covers.

3. Set the oven to about 90° Celsius without convection and wait about 20 minutes until the salt turns brown. This is a sign that it has detached the incrustations. Then switch off and let cool down.

4. While the oven is still warm (but not hot!), wipe the inside of the oven with a damp microfiber cloth.

5. For stubborn incrustations, make a salt paste. For this purpose, put 0.5 kilograms of salt in a large bowl and fill it with lukewarm water until a creamy paste is formed. Apply the paste to the walls and bottom of the oven, heat the oven to 90° Celsius and switch off after about 15 minutes. Then use a soft brush to brush the inside of the oven without applying pressure. You don’t have to scrub vigorously as this will scratch the delicate surface, just carefully loosen the incrustations.

6. You can also use the salt paste to clean the oven grid and the oven glass.

