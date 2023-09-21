The Hope of a Breakthrough: New Drugs for Alzheimer’s on the Horizon

New Drugs Offer Hope for Alzheimer’s Treatment

The field of Alzheimer’s disease is abuzz with anticipation as new drugs show promise in treating the debilitating condition. Paolo Maria Rossini, the head of the Department of Neurological and Rehabilitative Sciences at Irccs San Raffaele Roma, draws a parallel between the current situation in Alzheimer’s research and the arrival of dopamine for Parkinson’s treatment. Just as dopamine provided a second lease on life for Parkinson’s patients, researchers hope that these new drugs will bring about a similar breakthrough for Alzheimer’s.

These new drugs, which have already received approval in the United States, have the potential to significantly slow down the progression of the disease. Their mechanism of action targets the proteins (beta-amyloids) responsible for the formation of Alzheimer’s plaques. While it is still unclear whether this translates into a noticeable improvement in patients’ condition, experts believe that these drugs represent a turning point in Alzheimer’s treatment.

However, the introduction of these new drugs also brings forth new challenges in the healthcare sector. Raffale Lodi from the Irccs Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna warns against fostering false hope and acknowledges that these therapies are only effective in a portion of patients. The greatest efficacy is seen in the early stages of the disease, when the brain retains some of its plasticity. The challenge now lies in identifying patients who can benefit from these treatments even before the full-blown symptoms of Alzheimer’s appear.

To tackle this issue, Italy initiated the Iterceptor research project in 2018. The project aims to identify biomarkers that can predict the onset of Alzheimer’s disease at an early stage. With this knowledge, treatment can be initiated when the brain still possesses cognitive reserves, rather than waiting until the disease has progressed significantly. This approach could revolutionize early intervention strategies.

However, the success of these drugs and biomarker identification alone may not be sufficient. Organizational interventions are necessary to ensure that access to care is equitable across different regions in Italy. Annarita Patriarca, the president of the Alzheimer and Neurosciences intergroup, emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue to prevent discrepancies in healthcare provision. Additionally, resources, including funding for new drugs, must be allocated effectively to support Alzheimer’s research and treatment.

Senator Beatrice Lorenzin, working in collaboration with Patriarca, stresses the need to renew the Alzheimer’s and dementia fund, which is set to expire at the end of the year. This fund, amounting to 15 million euros, plays a crucial role in building the Alzheimer’s network and supporting ongoing research.

The excitement surrounding the potential breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s treatment is palpable. While challenges lie ahead, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers remain dedicated to improving the lives of millions affected by this devastating disease. The full article can be found on ANSA.it.

