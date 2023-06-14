The hormone that makes you prefer sex to eating and what makes you choose fatty foods: how they work – breaking latest news

Eat or reproduce? In hungry mice, when stimulated with the hormone leptin, the desire for food takes a back seat and you prefer sex: this was demonstrated by research by the University of Cologne in Germany, according to which this hormone that suppresses appetite is so powerful that they prefer mating to a binge when mice have a moderate appetite. If, on the other hand, the food restriction is rigid and prolonged, there is no leptin that holds and eating comes before everything else.

Hunger and satiety hormones The leptin is produced by adipose tissue, so that when there is enough body fat there is a good amount of it in circulation and we do not feel hungry; in those who are obese leptin abounds but due to a greater general inflammation of the tissues there is a great resistance to its anti-hunger action. The "opposite" hormone is the ghrelin which is produced in the stomach when it is empty, therefore almost always apart from the few daily hours in which it is involved in digestion, and is a powerful stimulus to eat, especially sugars. Unlike leptin, ghrelin and other appetite mediators are almost perpetually expressed because evolution has favored responses aimed at accumulating energy and nutrients to overcome famines; we can silence them only with a correct food style. To regulate the desire for food there is then theinsulin, a fundamental hormone that controls the intake and management of glucose, the first "fuel" of the body and above all of the brain, which cannot stock up on it and has a high energy expenditure compared to other organs. Insulin is produced by the pancreas after the intake of sugar and carbohydrates in general, so that the glucose in the circulation can be taken up by the cells and used as a source of energy or, if there is too much, stored in the form of fat. When you exaggerate with carbohydrates, a lot of insulin is produced, blood sugar drops quickly, the brain feels that it lacks the energy it needs and therefore hunger is triggered. For a diet to work, therefore, it must maintain relatively constant blood sugar and insulin levelswhich also contributes to the sense of satiety in the brain: even if the circulating insulin drops too much, for example because few carbohydrates are introduced, hunger increases.

Stress and happiness Levels of stress and well-being also affect the chances of success of a diet: the cortisolthe hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stressleads for example to look for food, especially high in calories such as fats and sugarsand promotes the accumulation of fat. On the contrary the serotonin, called the neurotransmitter of happiness, promotes satiety and helps reduce the amount of food ingested, making you crave more protein instead of carbohydrates. When we are happy, therefore, we are less hungry; self the diet makes me sad, an irrepressible desire for carbohydrates appears which works against any possibility of losing weight. Much of serotonin is produced in the intestine: the quality of the diet chosen is therefore important because it influences mood. Vegetables, for example, provide the right fiber to grow good intestinal bacteria and therefore have adequate serotonin production and a reduction in chronic inflammation, which helps in good mood, fights stress and reduces diet sadness.