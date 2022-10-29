Today was a beautiful day. A moving thought to the many doctors still suspended for having made a choice that they believed, in conscience, to be right. To doctors who continued to consider themselves as such, despite the insults of a madness called the ‘green pass’. A thought and a virtual hug to the doctors who visited hundreds of patients at home during the hallucinating first months of the pandemic and who, instead of being rewarded, were told by the Government that they were wrong, that the shoulders on which the burden was placed their fault was theirs. In particular, a thought of closeness and affection goes to a doctor who after accepting two inoculations, refused her third due to adverse effects and for this reason she was thrown out of work.

It’s over, they will all be reinstated before the expiry of the ‘punishment’: the minister of health said today.

It’s over.

The Italian Government has decided to cancel the crazy choices made by the Draghi Government: the clear words of condemnation of the Prime Minister in the speech to the Chambers on Confidence were followed by the facts.

A thought also to all the doctors who have accepted, sometimes sharing them sometimes obtorto collo, the health regulations imposed by the Government and have continued to work in the ward taking care of the absence of their colleagues expelled.

The doctors, the Italians, the 12-year-old children and their families did not deserve these months of horror. The Italians did not deserve to be pitted against each other. Vaccinated against unvaccinated, holders of the Green pass against the so-called ‘mice’. There were no victims and executioners. No, there have only been victims.

Victims who have suffered the offenses and victims who have pronounced those offenses, adhering, perhaps in good faith, to a rule that has opened an abyss and has split society in two. And still victims who – certainly mistakenly – in mostly peaceful squares have let themselves go to soiling and violent protests, often exploited by some leaders eager for visibility and electoral consensus.

But today is a beautiful day. It is a day of pacification which, of course, does not erase the evil done, does not erase months of one-way communication and cannot represent a blow in the sponge on those who wanted to make Italy a negative model of discrimination. From tomorrow there will be time to analyze and seek responsibilities through the Commission of Inquiry already announced by Fdi (here), but today, 28 October 2022, we all have the opportunity to look beyond. It is a day of emotion and liberation. And it must be celebrated.

Giuseppe Leonelli