From tomorrow there will be time to analyze and seek responsibilities through the Commission of Inquiry already announced by Fdi, but today, 28 October 2022, we all have the opportunity to look beyond
It’s over, they will all be reinstated before the expiry of the ‘punishment’: the minister of health said today.
It’s over.
The Italian Government has decided to cancel the crazy choices made by the Draghi Government: the clear words of condemnation of the Prime Minister in the speech to the Chambers on Confidence were followed by the facts.
A thought also to all the doctors who have accepted, sometimes sharing them sometimes obtorto collo, the health regulations imposed by the Government and have continued to work in the ward taking care of the absence of their colleagues expelled.
The doctors, the Italians, the 12-year-old children and their families did not deserve these months of horror. The Italians did not deserve to be pitted against each other. Vaccinated against unvaccinated, holders of the Green pass against the so-called ‘mice’. There were no victims and executioners. No, there have only been victims.
Victims who have suffered the offenses and victims who have pronounced those offenses, adhering, perhaps in good faith, to a rule that has opened an abyss and has split society in two. And still victims who – certainly mistakenly – in mostly peaceful squares have let themselves go to soiling and violent protests, often exploited by some leaders eager for visibility and electoral consensus.
But today is a beautiful day. It is a day of pacification which, of course, does not erase the evil done, does not erase months of one-way communication and cannot represent a blow in the sponge on those who wanted to make Italy a negative model of discrimination. From tomorrow there will be time to analyze and seek responsibilities through the Commission of Inquiry already announced by Fdi (here), but today, 28 October 2022, we all have the opportunity to look beyond. It is a day of emotion and liberation. And it must be celebrated.
