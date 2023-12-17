«The hospital, a place of care for the body and the heart»

Bishop Francesco Beschi brings hope and joy to Pope John XXIII Hospital

The church of “Pope John XXIII” hospital was filled with hope, joy, and the spirit of Christmas as Bishop Francesco Beschi celebrated Mass with the hospital staff. With a message of hope and compassion for the sick and their families, Bishop Beschi expressed his belief in the light of God shining through the testimonies of those who suffer and those who care for them.

The Bishop’s homily was a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit as he emphasized the importance of hope during the Christmas season. He highlighted the birth of Jesus as a source of hope and good news, which is experienced in the hospital through the love and care provided to patients.

Following the Mass, Bishop Beschi made a much-appreciated gesture by visiting the surgery department of the hospital. Accompanied by the hospital staff, the Bishop greeted patients awaiting surgery, providing words of comfort and support.

The visit was well-received by the patients, who expressed their gratitude for the Bishop’s presence and the hope it brought them during their difficult times. They shared their stories and experiences with the Bishop, who provided them with much-needed encouragement and positivity.

In return, the Bishop received gifts from the hospital staff, including a nativity scene and a painting created by prison inmates. The general director of the hospital, Maria Beatrice Stasi, also presented the Bishop with a book of poems written by a nurse during the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting on the challenging experiences of that time.

Before leaving the hospital, Bishop Beschi made a stop at the nativity scene created by Fra Mauro, which included characters and animals created by hospital children. The scene was a heartwarming display of hope and creativity by the young patients.

The visit of Bishop Beschi to the Pope John XXIII hospital brought a message of hope and joy, spreading the spirit of Christmas to the patients, staff, and families. It was a reminder of the light that shines through the darkness, providing comfort and strength to those in need.

