“The hospital of Sondalo is absolutely a priority for the Lombardy Region”. This was declared in front of the press by Letizia Moratti, regional vice president and councilor for welfare, during her visit to Valtellina, convinced of the value and importance of what is called mountain healthcare. “We have continued to strengthen Morelli, we will continue with the investments”, she added decisively.

Experimental projects in Chiavenna

Letizia Moratti’s working day in the province of Sondrio began at the Chiavenna Hospital, where she inaugurated the ‘Center for cognitive disorders and dementias’ – for actions of prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, treatment of cognitive disorders and in charge of the patient and his family – and the ‘New organization model of General Medicine’.

The latter, aimed at all General Practitioners for the experimentation of group medicine, supported by a special cooperative of general practitioners, is mainly based on the activation of two activities. Specifically, a service center – call center for the first contact of the assisted with territorial medicine and on nursing support for the management of the chronic patient in particular, as well as for small emergencies.

The excellence of radiotherapy

Subsequently, in the afternoon, the vice president and councilor for welfare visited the Complex Operating Unit of Nuclear Medicine and Oncological Radiotherapy of the Sondrio Hospital and inaugurated the Angiograph, CT scan and new Linear Accelerator, a fundamental tool for radiotherapy. The complex unit is a recognized reference point in the area and in 2021 it performed 15,573 diagnostic tests, including 11,980 ultrasound scans and 3,593 nuclear medicine examinations; with 10,016 radiotherapy services. During her visit to the Sondria hospital, Letizia Moratti also inaugurated two commemorative plaques: one in memory of Bruno Tirelli and one to Mrs. Sandra Colombo Moretti.

“Strengthening local medicine”

“In this area – said Moratti – I want to reiterate the importance of our health reform. We have great attention both for strengthening primary care and territorial medicine, and for hospitals, investing in modern equipment, capable of shortening the timing of diagnosis and to provide therapies with greater accuracy. Only with this synergistic model is it possible to offer citizens concrete and modulated answers according to needs “.

“In the last three years – added vice president Moratti – we have invested 18 million euros in hospitals in Valtellina and, through the funds of the PNRR, we expect the arrival of another 6 modern machines for over 3 million euros. they add over 20 million for the creation of 12 territorial structures, of which 2 Community Homes and 1 Community Hospital are already functioning. We look to Valtellina – concluded Moratti – with great attention and we will continue to invest to improve its healthcare offer “.