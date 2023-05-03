the hospital will no longer be central”

How is the state of health of the Italian and Lombard healthcare in particular? What developments? Which models?

We addressed the questions to several health professionals. Let’s listen to the opinion of the head of the Public Protection Office of Asst Valle Olona, ​​a figure born to guarantee the rights of citizens in the health field

Medicine is changing but accepting change requires a path. The healthcare reform on the one hand and the PNRR funds on the other aim to build a new model of care, abandoning the old conflict between territory and hospital.

What we are experiencing is a moment of transition: he starts to open some structures, new figures are introduced, the range of digital activities expands. Overcoming the “hospital-centric” concept of care, however, is difficult.

THE COMMUNITY HOUSE THE NEW POINT OF REFERENCE

The extraordinary commissioner of Asst Sette Laghi Joseph Micale he clearly understands the model: “I was working on it in Milan, in the Ats Metropolitana, before arriving in Varese – recalls Dr. Micale – we were designing the “cube”, a multi-storey structure where different activities are located, at different intensities of care: administration on the ground floor, diagnostics on the first floor, then general practitioners and specialists above. In Varese it is not possible to activate this scheme because we are working on existing structures that only need to be renovated. The concept, however, is identical. The citizen, especially the chronic patient, will have to get used to considering the community house as his point of reference natural, close and with an offer of basic care».

PUA AND FAMILY NURSE THE NEWS

Currently, in the homes of the community activated by the Sette Laghi in Arcisate, Varese, Laveno and Tradate, there are not all the services foreseen: there is still no agreement with general practitioners, the specialists present have not increased the pre-existing offer . In all of them there are two essential novelties: the PUAwhich is the one stop shop where citizens can find the answer to their needs in an integrated social and health way, elfamily nurse, real novelty, who works in the house from Monday to Sunday from 8.00 to 20.00, to provide nursing services to anyone who needs them; it then enters the patients’ homes to assess their needs and activate targeted treatment or home care programmes.

BY THE END OF 2023 ASST SETTE LAGHI WILL BE MISSING 180 NURSES

The biggest problem Commissioner Micale currently faces is the lack of personnel: “We are talking above all about nurses – he explains – In our area we have an anomalous situation: there are about 5,000 registered nurses in the Varese Order against 5,010 doctors. The optimal proportion should be three nurses to each doctor. Our company will have a shortage of 180 employees by the end of the year. We have already issued the second recruitment call for 2023. Unfortunately, however, the offer is very limited. I’m confident it’s a passing shortage, linked to the amount of funds introduced into healthcare with the pandemic. The momentary amount of resources has led all structures to hire staff, including those in more fragile areas of the country, with weak economic conditions. Already from next year, I expect a return to the past, when graduates arrived in Lombardy from various provinces of Italy because here they offered the only employment opportunities. Lombardy has always had a positive economic situation, thanks also to long-term planning. The health budget is almost 21 billion euros: our company alone gets about 500/600 million euros. Funds that our region manages wisely”.

(The extraordinary commissioner of Asst Sette Laghi Giuseppe Micale)

THE NURSING WORK IS NO LONGER ATTRACTIVE

Doctor Micale’s cautious optimism collides with some negative indicators: for the first time, the order of nurses in the province of Varese recorded a decrease in enrolments, moreover, in the entrance tests to Lombard university courses, questions are often lower or they barely cover the places made available by the Ministry. A vocation that, at least among us, seems lost: « It’s also a problem of investments. Italy has one of the lowest health expenditures. Salaries are below the European averageto. We also have Switzerland nearby, a very attractive competitor. Incentives must be studied, an attractive welfare that induces them to stay. I am verifying some possibilities to offer added value to our contracts: such as the study to create minialloggi in the building in via Lazio owned by the hospital so as to also offer accommodation at controlled prices. I would like to find opportunities to insure employees parking lots, especially in viale Monte Rosa, at reasonable prices. I proposed to the mayor of Luino to offer some benefits for the summer months to doctors, radiology technicians and health workers who wish to come to the lake for the summer, obtaining facilitations in exchange for their services. It is an offer that some seaside resorts in Romagna are already making».

NURSES RECRUITED IN SOUTH AMERICA

Waiting to find the optimal solution, Dr. Micale is also following the path “of the Americas”: « We have started selections with nurses from Paraguay and Peru. The negotiations are well advanced. I asked the Prefect for assistance in obtaining the necessary documents while the University of Insubria could make its skills available for field training, both in linguistics and in methodology or pharmaceuticals. South American personnel are already employed in some social-health residents such as the Opera Don Guanella in Barza».

Already about fifteen years ago, in a period of the same personnel shortage, Dr. Micale, as manager of the personnel office of the Varese hospital, had recruited personnel from Eastern European countries.

With the South American route, at the moment they would be in negotiation about 7 nurses but the goal, should the model work, is to reach about forty.

BRING THE HOSPITAL TO THE TERRITORY

The challenge, beyond the personnel problems, is to build a new model that brings the hospital to the local area: it is a cultural shift that will force everyone to revise their beliefs. Both for hospital doctors, who will have to find motivation to go out on the territory, and for users who will have to overcome the idea of ​​the hospital as the only bulwark of health: «Even today – comments Micale – many citizens prefer to contact the hospital CUP to make an appointment, although they can ask at the pharmacy, call the single regional switchboard, do it yourself online. Compared to 10 years ago, however, today I have found department heads much more open to the territory than in the past and there is a significant step forward towards strengthening the telemedicine which will be increasingly important. It is necessary to invest in information and training: in the Luinese area, for example, we will activate the itinerant PUA one-stop shop so as to reach various towns in the area and show the new products».

The community house of Varese in via Monte Rosa

THE HOSPITAL NETWORK SHOULD ALWAYS BE ABLE TO ANSWER THE DEMAND FOR HEALTH

The new healthcare model will perhaps lead to a revision of the hospital network: «I strongly believe in the hub and spoke model, with high specialties concentrated in a few centers and basic services widespread. It is clear that it will not be possible to do everything, everywhere. But it is necessary to plan so that there is the service where there is a need, in a fair and efficient way. I agree with the principle, for example, of one cardiac surgery for every 750,000 inhabitants: I believe that as a guideline two cardiac surgeries could be sufficient in Milan to cover the needs. However, it is a regional health policy issue which is responsible for planning. The reform has divided the territory into 8 ATS so as to optimize the resources to respond to the need. Medicine is no longer that of the last century, it has evolved and the changes will direct towards new, more efficient and sustainable models: programming will be indispensable in order to ensure that the system holds».

