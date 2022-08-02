news-txt”>

The hotel’s swimming pool and gym are different from the images published on the booking site, so the Milanese tourist decides to appeal and the justice of the peace agrees and the holiday in Puglia is refunded.

This is the story, reported today by Corriere della Sera, of a Milanese tourist who, having arrived in Puglia in June 2018 in the hotel he had booked on the Booking platform, found a shallow pool instead of a swimming pool and in the gym a only exercise equipment and a treadmill in the sun. So the 44-year-old man, who had paid out 2,250 euros in advance for a few days of relaxation and well-being in Vieste, in the Foggiano area, announced to the owner of the hotel his intention to leave and the hotelier replied that he could a change of scenery but in doing so he would lose his money. In fact, the refund would only arrive in the event of a new booking of his room, in the meantime put back on Booking.

The tourist refused the offer of the booking platform, who put 100 euros on the plate, and decided to appeal to the judiciary to get his money back and after a three-year dispute, the Milan justice of the peace Alexia Dulcetta accepted the appeal and ordered the structure to reimburse the seven days already paid and not used, in addition to the court costs. A provision that made Codacons rejoice: “We are always active in protecting consumers from episodes of this type – observes the national president Marco Donzelli, a lawyer who represented the Milanese tourist in court – citizens must understand that when they choose the vacation package they must have the same precautions as when, for example, they decide to buy a boiler or a new car “.