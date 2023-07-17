The hottest fashion trend in summer 2023!

The point of a fashion trend is to make a comeback, right? Our closets seem to have drifted back to the 1990s and early 2000s, especially with the revival of Y2K fashion trends. Which piece of clothing is also making a comeback and will be totally trendy in summer 2023? Yes, that’s the butterfly top!

It’s time to explore the history of this butterfly top that was popularized by the Hollywood elite after it had been out of style for some time. We’ll tell you a few styling ideas on how to wear and combine the butterfly top.

Fashion trend for summer 2023 – butterfly top

Occasionally, Hollywood celebrities make headlines with their attire. In the Hollywood family, too, there is an entire chronology documenting the evolution of butterfly tops. After Cher wore it to the 1974 Grammys, Mariah Carey revived it, and now Dua Lipa is reviving it, butterfly tops are back as a wardrobe staple.

The butterfly top is a distinctive millennial piece that is making a strong comeback this summer as part of the millennium fashion trend. Bring a touch of the past to your summer wardrobe with this quirky and feminine shirt. A sweetheart neckline and parts resembling butterfly wings are characteristic of this type of shirt. It’s a flirty, carefree look that works for both formal and casual occasions.

Styling tips and ideas

When looking for the perfect butterfly top, remember that there is a wide range of designs and colors to choose from. Find a design that suits your sense of style and suits your skin tone, from delicate floral patterns to bold and bright colors. Have fun with your wardrobe and don’t be afraid to try new things.

This research shows that the butterfly top is essential for every Y2K fashionista in summer. If you want to unleash your inner fashionista, follow these guidelines and create your own style.

Butterfly top with jeans or shorts

Wear your butterfly top with high-waisted jeans or shorts for a laid-back afternoon look. This allows you to strike an appropriate pose while also drawing attention to your slender waist. Complete your stylish and comfortable attire with a pair of chunky sneakers or wedge sandals.

If you want to get used to low-rise pants again, a pair of low-rise, baggy jeans is a wonderful option. The loose-fitting trousers look great with the fitted top, and modern sandals or sneakers are a nice accent.

Combine butterfly top with skirt

You can wear your butterfly top with a little skirt for a night out on the town. Choose a skirt that matches the trendy top. Complete your outfit with a pair of heels and statement jewelry for a bold fashion statement.

There are many ways to combine a denim mini skirt. This is an excellent combination that you should try!

Butterfly top goes perfectly with lederhosen

The bodice with sequins and embellishments is extremely unique. You can pair it with leather pants and high-heeled shoes to create a look that’s girly and edgy in equal measure. A denim jacket is a great layer for a chilly evening.

Casual outfits for summer 2023 – midi or maxi skirt and butterfly top

This is the ideal feminine summer outfit – a butterfly top with a midi or maxi skirt. These garments are very trendy right now because it evokes a carefree vibe. Combine the outfit with a modern bag for a great summer look.

Choose a nice, stylish blazer

A chic blazer takes your glamorous beaded butterfly top to the next level. It completes your look and is a real eye-catcher. Denim shorts and high-heeled shoes are an easy outfit to transition from day to night.

Butterfly top and wide leg pants

Pair a butterfly top with pants or wide-leg jeans to accentuate your modern and casual look.

Butterfly top and accessories

Keep your accessories to a minimum and let your butterfly top shine. A delicate necklace or cluster of thin gold bracelets can enhance an ensemble without drawing too much attention. Excessively long necklaces should be avoided as they may draw too much attention to the wearer’s neck.

Shine in summer – clothes, hair, make-up

Hair and makeup should be kept soft and romantic to complement the feminine feelings of the butterfly top. The sweetness and whimsy of the top can be complemented with loose curls, with some face-framing layers. Use light pink and peach tones for your eyes and lips for a dewy, natural look.

The butterfly top is a pretty and fashionable piece of clothing that can be used in many different summer ensembles!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

