The hottest trend in summer 2023!

You must have tried a clean and polished French manicure at least once in your life. In the traditional French manicure, the tips of the nails are painted a contrasting color (often white) while the rest of the nail is left unpolished (a natural color is typically used). It’s a style that’s unlikely to be going away any time soon — we’re even excited that there’s an improvement on the French fade manicure. The French Fade Nails are fast becoming the favorite style of ladies of all ages. This manicure takes the best aspects of the traditional French manicure and combines it with an ombré tip. Effortless and stylish, the nail style is adaptable and can be customized in a multitude of ways to suit your preferences!

French Fade Nails – the latest trend for summer 2023

In the French fade manicure, most of the color is applied to the tips of the nails. In contrast to the traditional French manicure, not only a thin layer of color is applied to the nail tips. Near the cuticle, the shade does not remain constant, but gradually turns into a colorless base. This creates a soft and beautiful look while at the same time diffusing the color.

A French fade manicure is a twist on the traditional French manicure that is more subtle and modern. French fade nails are also known as baby boomer nails. Simple, stylish and beautiful, this ombré style is perfect for any occasion where you would traditionally wear a French manicure as well as for everyday wear.

The look can be achieved by painting your nails in a gradient from light to dark. The soft French fade also offers a wide range of styling options: you can make the fade as long or as short as you like, mix and match different colors and even layer patterns over it. Are you ready to board the train to French Fade Nails?

Before you get your nails done, check out some of our favorite French fade manicure variations for inspiration.

French Fade Nails – cool nail design ideas

These are the modern beautiful nail designs that flatter older and younger ladies alike!

French fade almost all over the nail

If you’re smitten with the shade you’ve applied to the tips of your nails, then take the opportunity and let your manicure give you a long French fade. A longer fade often carries the color from the tip of the nail to the middle of the nail (or further, if you like) where it then gradually fades into the base tone. If you want a more natural look, you can even apply the color all over the nail and gradually fade it towards the cuticle. There are no rules at this point.

Colourful, summery nails

Want a French fade with a twist this season? As the weather warms up, you can tint your nails a bright summer color like orange, yellow, green, or pink.

You can go for any of these colors and use it to fade all your nails, or you can combine the fade with floral manicure designs like flowers or small plant leaves to make it even more fascinating. In any case, the choice is yours.

Matte manicure is a real eye-catcher

Everyone likes nails with a nice shiny finish, but there are times when you need something more natural and subtle. If you’re going for that kind of vibe, pick a twist on French Fade Nails that you like and finish it off with a matte top coat. The natural look of your nails is preserved while your overall appearance is given a glamorous touch.

French ombré manicure with glitter for short nails

Consider this proof that the French ombré design looks just as stunning on short nails as it does on long nails. It is not necessary for the fading tip to be placed very close to the free edge of your nails. For an even more dramatic ombré effect, add glitter to your manicure.

French Fade Nails with Rhinestones

Want an easy way to jazz up your French Ombré manicure? Decorate your nails with some rhinestones.

You can also go for a look with pink ombré nail design with stones.

Neon or pastel tones for your nail design

This pretty manicure is a twist on the traditional French ombré nail design, taking the ombré technique all the way to the tip and adding neon tones for a pop of color and a pinch of fun. Using a different color for each nail can give your French manicure a vibrant, fun, and elegant look.

Ensure a consistent look by painting all nails with colors from the same color family, such as pastels, jewel tones, earth tones, and so on. However, there are no hard and fast rules for your fingernails and toenails. So you can choose the colors that make you look the most confident and authentic.