The energy and economic crisis is real and profound. And somehow it also makes itself felt in the halls of a Messe Berlin which after two years is once again populated with exhibitors and visitors but which offers no particular novelties, except for the world of the smart home. The strong themes that emerge from this edition of Ifa are essentially two and are reflected in a scenario marked in perspective by a significant decline in sales, either for a natural ebb of demand, or for the need to empty warehouses filled to the maximum capacity to remedy to known supply chain problems.

The first theme concerns precisely the need to make the connected objects that accompany us in daily life less energy-consuming and more eco-sustainable: for vendors, artificial intelligence is already there today, and it will be even more so in the years to come. , the solution to optimize and reduce the consumption of your device ecosystem. The second issue is interoperability.

Matter, the software layer created to break down communication barriers between IoT devices is something real, and more and more manufacturers are adopting it. But for a connected home to live and manage with a single app, we still have to wait, because each brand cultivates its own ecosystem and releases its own apps, forcing users to juggle multiple applications to control different objects.

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer of Schneider Electric, also clearly understood that energy saving is a must for the smart home. reduce CO2 pollution (according to a United Nations study, today houses represent 20% of global emissions) and make a decisive contribution to environmental sustainability. In other words, energy efficiency (and cost containment) inside the home is an absolute priority and the intelligent and digital management of consumption is a necessity to make homes more efficient while maintaining the level of comfort offered unchanged (indeed improving). to those who live in it.

The solutions on display at Ifa Next, the area of ​​pavilion 20 of the Fair dedicated to the most innovative solutions, well photograph the trends that characterize the smart home and smart living and confirm once again, if ever needed, that robotics and algorithms will be an integral part of the (digital) home as well as “contact less” tactile feedback technologies, audio systems based on deep learning models, Iot solutions for the safety of things and people and tools to cultivate the passion for gardening in the living room . The Berlin festival will therefore have lost the charm of the past, when televisions (with passing avant-gardes such as 3D) and hi-fi systems dominated the scene but there is no doubt that there remains a great opportunity to understand the new horizons of technology applied to the consumer world.