On September 6, Huawei will hold an event where the manufacturer will showcase the new Mate 50 series. The teasing of the devices is in full swing and now it looks like new features have been revealed.

Among other things, it looks like the flagship will get satellite functions. In addition, it seems that Huawei has developed its own type of chip for the cameras on the back which is said to be called the “XMAGE image system”, something which, according to the source, can contribute to extremely good image processing.