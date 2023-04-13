The search for the bear has begun Jj4, responsible for the death of the runner Andrea Papi. Since the code name of the plantigrade who attacked the 26-year-old was revealed, the Trentino forest ranger has intensified monitoring operations throughout the Monte area Peller. Activities not easy because, although Jj4 it has a radio collar being a known she-bear, the Peller area is almost completely without GSM coverage. The June 22, 2020 in the locality of Verde above Cles Jj4 he had attacked and wounded Fabio Misseroni and his son Christian. The bear is the daughter of Joze and Jurkaamong the first plantigrades arrived from Slovenia in the early 2000s. Jj4 and his brothers Mj5 e Kj2 are held accountable for at least the 50% of attacks in the area.

The Tar and the plantigrade

The bear Jj4 she had already been sentenced to death for assaulting father and son. But subsequently the regional administrative court of the Trentino had canceled the order. At the time animal rights activists rejoiced: “We couldn’t have hoped for anything better for a bear who has never done anything wrong, she only defended her cubs, but for this she was sentenced to death”. Today, however, the president of the province Maurizio Fugatti seems determined to proceed with the killing of the animal he killed Papi. The runner’s mother however says that the death of her bear will not give her child back. The Anti-Vivisection League with Massimo Vitturi attacks the Region: «He has never done anything to inform the citizens. And to prepare them for any bear attacks. Killing them doesn’t mean you have security. It is very important to know how to behave when they meet.”

The bear spray

The Milanese writer Paul Cognetti in an interview with National newspaper says he is in favor of the use of bear spray: «I have visited Alaska and Canada, where bears and other wild animals abound in the vast forests. In every supermarket in any town they sell it and it works. But many in those parts would like a rifle. And since it’s easy to buy, people prefer to go armed.” In Val d’Aosta, where he lives, there is no bear problem: «There is a fresco on the wall of a small church in Admissiona village of mine Val d’Ayas, in which there is a depiction of a bear hunt. The last one to be demolished dates back to the eighteenth century». But in general “there is no education that lets us know who lives in the woods and how we have to deal with them”.

Licia Colò and the culling

The presenter Licia Colo in an interview with The print instead he takes sides against the shooting down of Jj4. “Taking it down and eliminating other problem bears is unfair. We are the ones who put them there and then changed our minds. He “made the bear”. Why kill her? She must be moved or captured: she will live the rest of her days in a cage ». Colò explains the difference between Abruzzo e Trentino: «If you talk to zoologists, they are convinced that the Abruzzo bear is more docile. I believe that you can find the one who is more nervous and the one who is less nervous, as indeed happens to us humans. I’ve been to Abruzzo many times and I’ve noticed that the inhabitants are more used to living with bears. We saw him go through the village and there was no panic, on the contrary: far too much confidence. Then there is a additional factor: a different consideration of the animal. I’ve always felt a certain pride in saying, “We have bears in the national park.” It’s all about education for coexistence.”

What about Jj4’s puppies?

For the presenter «if the population doesn’t want the bear, it’s a lost cause. I don’t want to defend bears regardless. But let’s ask ourselves about the fact that that of Caldessia the first episode in a hundred years of a bear killing a human being in Italy». The zoologist Philip Zibordiwho has lived for twenty years in Trentinoinstead remember with The messenger that Jj4 gave birth at the beginning of 2022. «Teddy bears are born in January, they detach from their mother in the second summer of life. They may have already left her or still be living with her,” he argues. If the bear were killed though the puppies would be big enough to be able to get by on their own: «If they had come into the world this year instead they would have no chance». According to Zibordi, the strategy of culling animals is a risk “because it is impossible to distinguish the ‘good’ from the harmful”.

What makes an encounter with a bear dangerous

The zoologist explains to Stefano Ardito that what makes an encounter with a bear dangerous «is above all the surprise. Bears are nocturnal animals, in the morning or at sunset they don’t expect to see us coming. If you meet him, you must move slowly and announce your presence by speaking, singing or carrying a rattle. Speed ​​and silence increase the risk.” He often goes for a run in the woods that are next to his house: «But before every bend or bump I do noise. If there’s a bear, I give it time to get away.’

