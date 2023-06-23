The husband accused of having drugged his wife making her rape by dozens of men

He allegedly drugged his wife for 10 years by inviting dozens of men to his home to rape her while she was unconscious. Not only. He would also record everything. And meticulously stored those videos in a USB stick, inside a file called “Abuse”. It is a story on the edge of reality that which comes from France, and more precisely from a small town in the south, not far from the French Riviera.

According to the very heavy accusations, the man would have allowed 83 men to rape his wife. The couple, both retired, had been together for 50 years, and would also have three children. The abuses – 92 in all – would have continued from 2011 to 2020. The man would have recruited the alleged rapists on an online site, in particular on a chat room called “A son insu” (“without his knowledge”).

To stun his wife he allegedly used a drug based on Lorazepam, from the benzodiazepine family, which he put in the woman’s dinner. Obviously without her knowledge. The police managed to identify 51 of the men who allegedly raped the woman. According to what emerged from the investigations, the victim’s husband asked him to park far from the house and not to bring strong smells into the house so as not to wake up his partner. Some of the alleged rapists reportedly returned to that house multiple times. Many of them said they did not know that the woman had not consented to those reports thinking it was a hoax. The victim would not have noticed anything, at least until the police find those horror videos.

