Human and mouse neurons that weave connections and cooperate to respond to signals: this happened in a Stanford University experiment, a demonstration that could pave the way for new therapies for neurological and psychiatric diseases. A group of scientists transplanted aggregates of human neurons into the brains of newborn rats. The nerve cells got along so well in the new environment that they developed synapses (brain connections) with the rodent neurons and participated in some brain activity, reacting to environmental signals and sending stimuli in turn. The research is detailed in a scientific article published on Nature.

Cut yourself out. Organoids are the three-dimensional evolution of simple two-dimensional cell cultures. These are agglomerations of cells – in this case of neurons obtained from human stem cells – which resemble an organ but which still do not come close to it in many respects. Human brain organoids, exploited for the study of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative pathologies (for example to test new drugs), resemble the “real” brain only to a certain extent: they are not supplied with blood vessels or other nutrients, and so as they are they do not receive the stimuli and neural interactions that the brain normally uses to function.

A new home. To overcome this problem, Sergiu Pasca and his colleagues at Stanford University (California) created brain organoids from human stem cells and “cultured” them into clusters of 500,000-1 million neurons. These small tissue spheres of about 1.5 mm were then transplanted into the brains of newborn rats, in a region called the somatosensory cortex, which processes tactile sensations such as those related, in rodents, to whisker movements. See also Covid vaccine: the same technology to treat cancer, herpes and shingles

Enterprising guests. Over the next six months, human neurons multiplied in the rats’ brains to a number of about three million, that is, occupying about a third of the cortex in the brain hemifer where the transplant took place. Each neuron became about six times longer than it would in “normal” laboratory organoids, and nearly as active as the neurons in our brains. But the most amazing fact, which stunned the scientists themselves, is that the transplanted neurons did not just exist alongside the autochthonous ones; yes. I am spontaneously connected to those of rats, both close and distant ones, insinuating themselves into the neural circuits of rodents.

A human organoid transplanted (and detected thanks to a fluorescent protein) in a section of a rat brain.

© Stanford University

Perfectly integrated. These relationships made the “infiltrated” neurons sensitive to stimuli picked up by the animals’ senses. When the researchers blew puffs of air on the rats’ whiskers, human neurons were also activated. Not only that: organoids have also learned to influence the behavior of the rodents that housed them. During a brief training, the scientists taught the animals that they could receive water from a drinking fountain in their rooms when organoids were stimulated. And it worked perfectly: human neurons then, at least apparently, sent signals to regions of the reward circuitry in the rat brains.

Scientific potential. To show that the procedure could be useful for research purposes, the team also obtained organoids from cells of people with a genetic disease, Timothy syndrome, which involves severe neurological alterations: the patients’ organoids have grown to a stage. in which clear anomalies were already visible, which could one day be studied more closely. The same could be attempted to study other more common conditions, such as epilepsy, autism or schizophrenia, as well as potential new drugs against them. See also The Sardinia Telescope captures the most detailed radio wave image of the Andromeda Galaxy ever | TechNews