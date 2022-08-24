According to the New York Times, Google reported a photo of a child passed through their systems but sent by the father to a doctor for a consultation to a child abuse hotline. In addition to the report, Google would have deactivated the parent’s account and refused to review the case, despite having received explanations and clarifications. Inevitable, on many sides, the outraged reactions for what seems to everyone an abuse without any justification.

Google’s defense was based on two arguments. The first: yes, we use “artificial intelligence” but there are also human beings involved in the decision; the second: there is a law that requires us to carry out these reports. Both defenses, however, are quite fragile.

Because Google’s reasons don’t hold up

The first is because the use of automatic systems in a decision-making process deprives the human operator of his role. How many times, faced with a report, will the verification officer take the responsibility of discarding it since, instead, “someone” – or rather, “something” – higher than him told him that it is ugly, bad or against the law? The question does not concern only this case, but all those in which, in an irresponsible way, one wants to introduce the “policeman” – or worse, the “judge” – automatic. Especially when the number of cases to be reviewed is high, human intervention is unlikely to make a difference.

Which brings us to the weakness of the second defense. Does American law really require the reporting of “neutral” images – such as the one sent to the pediatrician – and therefore not clearly qualified as child pornography? It is not so.

Excluding obvious cases in which the meaning of an image admits no doubts, in many other cases it is the eye of the beholder that semantically connotes the content. Thus, for example, the image of a vivisected body can seem gruesome if mistaken in a group of necrophils, or normal, in its drama, if it is shared between coroners who are performing an autopsy.

The senselessness of a legal automatism

Many others could be examples, but the concept is clear: there cannot be a legal automatism between the nature of an image and the obligation to report. In fact, the reference standard, article 2258A of the US Code does not provide for the active obligation to search for illegal content, but only for reporting to the CyberTip Line, verbatim, “after having had actual knowledge” of the thing.

Translated: it is not mandatory for the provider to actively search for illegal content and before proceeding with any report the lawfulness or otherwise of the content must be assessed. This implies the necessary presence not only and not so much of a human operator but of someone who is able to perform comprehensive assessments, including legal ones.

Furthermore both the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is there CyberTip Line (expressly indicated by the law) are not government bodies or judicial offices but – as stated on their website – ‘a private, non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation’ partially financed by the US Department of Justice which, however, is not responsible for nor necessarily shares the content, technical infrastructures, policies and any services or tools made available (this Web site (including, without limitation, its content, technical infrastructure, and policies, and any services or tools provided) ‘ .

That US-funded pre-court

With a pontifical choice, therefore, the American public structures finance a sort of private pre-court but do not take any responsibility for its work. The approach in terms of public policy is diametrically opposed to that of directive 31/00 – recognized in Italy with the legislative decree. 70/2003 – which imposes on providers the obligation to immediately and directly involve the judiciary.

Unfortunately, policies are also changing in the EU. The American approach to the use of private intermediaries in combating illegal content has also been acknowledged by the European Union, which has gone even further. If, in fact, the US legislation has created a sort of pre-court, the EU one pushes for the creation of a pre-police system called trusted flags.

It is a reporting system – in the original meaning of the term – according to which private subjects are, in essence, authorized to take the place of the judiciary and the police in the search for illegal content and report them to platforms and providers which time they will have to intervene or inform the authorities.

To this must be added the cross-oceanic interest in circumventing the end-to-end encryption (encryption of the contents on your terminal, before sending) through the generalized adoption of a client / cloud side scanning system, that is the systematic and generalized search of what is contained both in the single device and in the “cloud” backups. Some time ago Apple had announced such a project, then suspended due to the controversy but not definitively abandoned.

Needless to say – and this time, too, with some reason – the zealous priests of privacy have risen against these projects who, however, fail to consider the impact of structural changes caused by the uncontrolled spread of technologies and services under the exclusive control of private companies.

The criminogenic downward spread of knowledge and technology

As I wrote in another article, the downward spread of knowledge and technology is inherently criminogenic and the state – states – do not have enough resources to prosecute other than all at least a significant part of the offenses committed daily. Like it or not, the use of automated systems is pragmatically inevitable and not because they are “better” or “infallible” but because there are no alternatives. You need something that does the roughing job which, by definition, cannot be refined. And when these systems are wrong, the Capitoline principle applies according to which whoever touches it doesn’t get angry.

However, if it is really necessary to automate the assessment of individual responsibilities, then precise and effective counterweights should be established against those who make mistakes.

Especially when there are shameful crimes involved, it is not tolerable that the negligence of some operator in some remote data-center or, worse, of the author of “artificial intelligence algorithms” go unpunished. A minimal statistical error may also be acceptable from the point of view of numbers, but in such cases this results in the destruction of the lives of innocent people.

It is inevitable that this will happen, because perfection is not of this world and there are already too many judicial errors without the need for some abstruse automatism. But it is not the machine that is frightening, but rather the hypocrisy of human beings who have found a way to unload the weight of the responsibility of a choice, throwing it on the shoulders of a software to which to give, even, the legal status in person.

