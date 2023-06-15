the hypothesis of the challenge on the web ended in tragedy

They were shooting a video, one of the “50 hours in the car” type, like one of the many extreme challenges already done. There were five of them in the car, all young twenty-somethings and from the group ‘The Borderline’, YouTubers who entertain their followers with their challenges. And just one of those ended up in tragedy yesterday, at the Axa in Casal Paloccohinterland of the X Municipality.

The group, on board a Urus Lamborghini, rented for two days, ran over a SmartForFour with a mother and her two children on board. For Manuel, 5 years old, there was nothing they could do. The little boy died on the way to the hospital. The three-year-old sister is serious. A very violent clash and a dramatic balance. The incident took place at 3.45 pm in via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara, yesterday afternoon. The dynamic is still under consideration but the suspicions of the YouTube challenge are strong. The 118 staff intervened on the spot in addition to the carabinieri and local police officers.

The challenge on YouTube

According to an initial reconstruction, the group of young people aboard the SUV may have been distracted by the cell phones or video cameras used to shoot a video that would later go viral. Some clips, in fact, had already been filmed and disseminated on Instagram and TikTok before being removed. “Day two without getting out of the car, McDonald’s today and BurgerKing tomorrow.

According to what emerged from the investigations, the police seized the mobile phones of the young people on board the Lamborghini, to verify who was shooting the video at that moment, already acquired by the investigators. This hypothesis is confirmed by two videos that have appeared online in which one of the youngsters states: “Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good”.

The other video

In another video, released about five hours before the terrible accident, one of the two members of the ‘The Borderline’ group makes fun of the power and beauty of the Lamborghini, precisely the one rented, even going so far as to mock the owners of the Smarts, same model of car with which they had the accident that cost Manuel’s life. A dramatic coincidence.

The reconstruction

Manuel’s condition, after the accident, immediately appeared desperate. When help arrived, the baby was already in cardiac arrest. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room could not do anything but ascertain his death.

In the evening the father went to the hospital to recognize the body. The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. They are serious but the danger of death seems to have been averted.

The vehicles involved were seized and the local police proceeded with the investigations. As per practice, the driver driving the Lamborghini SUV was subjected to a drug and alcohol test, the latter result negative. Now the investigators will have to ascertain who was really behind the wheel, at what speed the cars involved were traveling and whether the conditions of the road surface, even in light of the heavy rains of recent days, may have affected the dynamics of the accident. The dynamics will then clarify how the sudden and devastating impact occurred and the reason for the absence of signs of braking.

Pain

“I join in the pain of the family of the little one who lost his life in today’s tragic accident in Casal Palocco. I hope that the mother and little sister can recover soon and that the police will ascertain responsibility for what happened as soon as possible “wrote the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on Twitter.

“In the capital, the death toll from the road continues to grow day by day – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – To the 150 deaths recorded in 2022 are added the 73 deaths that occurred on the Capitoline roads from the beginning of the year to today, for a total of 223 deaths in the last two years. Dramatic figures that demonstrate that Rome has not done enough in terms of road safety”.







