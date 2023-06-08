the hypothesis to be clarified during the autopsy

Murder of Giulia Tramontano, latest news

Among the questions on which the autopsy on Giulia Tramontano’s body will have to shed light there is also that of the stab wounds inflicted by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello: how many there were and above all if they were also launched in the stomach. The 29-year-old was seven months pregnant, and the couple’s child was expected to be born in the summer.

The lethal stab it was that one in the throat, from behind. But she would not be the only one to be inflicted on Julia Tramontanothe 29 year old pregnant in the seventh month killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello in the house where they lived together. In fact, the theme of the stab wounds: how many were there, and if any were also sunk on the belly. And if therefore also the fetus That Giulia she was carrying, the couple’s son that would born in midsummer and that his name would be Thiago, both died of violent death.

The questions still pending on the murder of Giulia Tramontano

The autopsyperformed at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Milan by a team of two coronersand forensic entomologista doctor who specializes in toxicology and one who specializes in newborn autopsies, will shed light on this and other outstanding questions. Like, for example, circumstances of the assassination by Giulia eltime of death: Impagnetiello, in his confession, initially said he had killed his girlfriend around 8 pm on Saturday 27 May, and that he had only launched few stab wounds.

“I killed her for no real reasonero stressed out by the situation that had arisen,” said the 30-year-old barman, now detained in prison of San Vittore with the accusation of aggravated homicide, procured abortion and concealment of corpse. The situation was the management of the mistress in the workplace, a 23-year-old colleague to whom he made believe he was free, and the girlfriend Julia increasingly embittered by the constant lies and absences of her partner.

Giulia Tramontano would have been hit from behind by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello

“I gave her two or three stab wounds because he had started cutting saying that life no longer had meaning for her, he made no noise”. Version already denied from the inspection of the forensics, which he found bloodstains on the walls of the Senago house and hypothesized a real ambush that took place from behind. Now, the horrible suspicion: the stab wounds could be many more.

Rat poison and web searches

Another point to clarify, con the autopsy tomorrow, concerns the rat poison found in the apartment that the couple shared in via Novella: the toxicological tests on the body of the 29-year-old will have to establish whether Giulia had already ingested small quantities of rat poison, before being fatally shot by her partner. And if therefore the crime had been premeditated by Impagnetiello well before that May 27, even up to a couple of weeks before. When, that is, the Senago barman would have searched the web for the effects of rat poison on humans.