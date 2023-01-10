After the food excesses of the holidays we feel “burdened down” and with a few extra pounds accumulated between lunches and dinners. But what to do to get back in shape and lose weight in a healthy and balanced way without self-flagellation with «flash diets» who promise to get rid of kilos in a very short time who, in reality, recover with «interest»?

«First of all – the Doctor Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders – after the holidays we take the opportunity to start eating better to feel good and not get fat, trying to go beyond the classic Manichean position, i.e. that there are foods we like but they make you fat and therefore are “forbidden”, while we have to sacrifice ourselves by eating foods that are good for us, but we don’t like. There is a “third way”, to be followed all year round, with an enormous amount of food that is tasty and good for your health, without “punishing yourself” by giving up the pleasure of good food».