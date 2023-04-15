The war in Ukraine reaches day 416. Prigozhin, the head of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries, has proposed to the Kremlin head to cease the operation and concentrate on consolidating the Russian presence in the occupied areas. The Russian Armed Forces have attacked Slavic, one of the main Ukrainian cities in the Donbass: a building gutted, among the victims also a child (who had been pulled alive from the rubble, but died in an ambulance). Among the revelations of the US secret files leaked, also the news that the war has decimated the Russian special forces and that it will take “years” to reconstitute them. Meanwhile Putin signed the law that provides for the introduction of a digital system for military recruitment.