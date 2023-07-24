The Ily Robot: Revolutionizing Endoscopic Surgery with a Playstation Controller

The Ily robot driven with the Playstation controller

In a groundbreaking medical advancement, a 50-year-old Chinese patient suffering from complex kidney stones underwent a successful operation at Mauriziano hospital. Dr. Roberto Migliari, the Director of Urology at Mauriziano, and his team utilized the new robot “Ily” for endoscopic surgery.

The Ily robot features a multifunctional arm that guides a flexible endoscopic instrument with exceptional precision inside the urinary tract to locate the stone. Once the stone is located, it can be pulverized with the powerful pulsed super laser, which has recently been used for prostate surgery. This innovative procedure allows for minimally invasive surgery with improved accuracy.

What sets Ily apart is its method of control. Previously, the flexible instrument used for endoscopic surgery was controlled by hand. However, Ily is remotely controlled using a Playstation controller, a widely recognized gaming device. The controller communicates with the robotic arm, enabling the endoscope to move with millimeter precision. This advancement in control technology allows the surgeon to operate the instrument from a safe distance, minimizing exposure to x-rays used during the procedure.

Dr. Migliari expressed his excitement about Ily, stating, “This new robot is a game-changer in endoscopic surgery. Its precise movements and advanced laser technology make it a valuable tool in treating patients with kidney stones.”

Regarding the implementation of Ily, Dr. Maurizio Dall’Acqua, the General Manager of Mauriziano hospital, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to technological advancements. He stated, “This is another step forward towards the future as we continue to modernize the technology used at Mauriziano hospital. We aim to provide the best possible care to our patients by embracing innovative solutions like Ily.”

For over 40 years, Mauriziano hospital has been a leading center for metabolic diagnostics and medical therapy of urinary stones. With close collaborations between Nephrology, the Analysis Laboratory, and Urology departments, the hospital has become a national reference center for the treatment of urinary stones. The introduction of Ily robot marks another milestone in the hospital’s pursuit of minimally invasive surgical techniques for urinary lithiasis.

This groundbreaking procedure using Ily and the Playstation controller represents the advancements that are being made in the field of robotic surgery. As technology continues to evolve, it is expected that more innovative solutions will emerge, revolutionizing the healthcare industry and improving patient outcomes.

