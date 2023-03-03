Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

In order to kill cancer cells, the immune system needs to find them. But it doesn’t always succeed: i tumors that remain invisible sadly escape attack, and so often immunotherapy is ineffective. Now, however, researchers at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, USA United Stateshave realized that it is possible to flush out the hidden cells of colorectal cancer by blocking a known molecular process, namely the so-called demethylation of Dna, which regulates the reactivation of genes. The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, essentially demonstrates how it is possible to make cancer cells vulnerable.

THE “METHYLATION”

In the colorectal cancer, one of the tumors with the highest incidence in the world and which in Italy has more than 40 thousand new cases a year, the importance of DNA methylation was already known, but it was not known what its role was at the molecular level. “Colon tumors, so-called chimps, have high levels of methylation – explains study coordinator Alfonso Bellacosa, professor in the Nuclear Dynamics & Cancer research program and member of the Cancer Epigenetics Institute of the Fox Chase Cancer Center – This characteristic was already known, but the molecular basis of the mechanism was not known. And so, studying mice, and then expanding to observe human tumor samples, we saw that these cimp tumors have high levels of methylation because they have an imbalance inside them. Basically, there are high levels of factors that methylate DNA and low levels of factors that demethylate it, therefore turning genes on and off respectively.

Colorectal cancer, how does immunotherapy affect the diseased cells? What is demethylation

And here is the key point of the study: observe the very close relationship between methylation and increased inflammation and response to interferon. «Right now one of the holy grails of biomedical research – remarked Bellacosa – is to try to increase the efficacy of immunotherapy, which has been truly revolutionary for stage 3-4 tumors. While in the past in some cases patients were left with a very short life expectancy and there was no treatment, now instead for a significant percentage of these advanced stage cancers there is not only a treatment, but in some cases also a cure ».

For 40 percent of melanomas advanced stage, for example, treatments and good long-term results are now available. “Now, however, we must try to understand how we can make immunotherapy effective for the 60 percent of patients who currently do not respond to treatment – explains Bellacosa – And one of the approaches that has been used is to intervene on the epigenome, that is, on the so-called epigenetic information, to make tumors responsive to immunotherapy ». The researchers’ hypothesis is therefore clear: by blocking the demethylation factors, and therefore increasing the methylation levels, the inflammatory response to interferon also increases. “Essentially, we try to use inflammation to our advantage. In fact, we know that these tumors largely do not respond to therapies because they fly under the radar of the immune system. However, if by blocking these mechanisms we manage to activate inflammation, at this point the tumor cells become visible and the immune system should intervene. Therefore, with the help of immunotherapy, he should be able to eliminate them ».

ANIMAL TESTS

Several studies will be needed to arrive at concrete results. But the researchers’ hypothesis opens up new hopes for a cure. «We already have molecules that we are testing in the laboratory – anticipates Bellacosa – We hope to start animal studies within the year. We have to make sure not only that the molecules are effective, but also that they don’t cause toxicity problems and then we can move on to human studies. It is a long road, but we believe it is also very promising for other neoplasms such as those of the lung, as well as for melanomas”.

