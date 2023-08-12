Home » The Impact of a High-Fat Diet on Brain Function and Appetite Regulation
The Impact of a High-Fat Diet on Brain Function and Appetite Regulation

The Impact of a High-Fat Diet on Brain Function and Appetite Regulation

New Study Finds High-Fat Diet Affects Brain’s Calorie Intake Regulation

A recent study published in The Journal of Physiology has found that a diet high in fat can impair the brain’s ability to regulate calorie intake. The study focused on astrocytes, brain cells that support neurons and control signals between the brain and intestines.

According to the research, a diet rich in fats, such as junk food, can cause the signals from astrocytes to “jump,” leading to a loss of sensitivity to the feeling of satiety induced by fats. This can result in uncontrollable eating and impaired appetite regulation.

The study, conducted on mice over a period of 10 to 14 days, highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced diet for optimal brain function. It was found that the more processed and transformed foods are, the more likely they are to act as a “drug” for the brain, making it difficult to control consumption.

When it comes to purchasing industrial or prepared foods, the study suggests reading the list of ingredients on the label and opting for products with a shorter list. Foods that are more satiating, such as those high in fats and proteins, can naturally reduce portion sizes and calorie intake.

The research also emphasized the importance of portion control. In addition to the quality and frequency of food consumption, the quantity plays a significant role in appetite regulation. Using smaller crockery and serving portions on smaller plates can trick the brain into thinking it has eaten more, leading to a greater sense of satiety.

When it comes to beverages, the study advises paying attention to signs of satiety. While fruit juices may provide valuable micronutrients, they are not very filling and should be consumed in moderation. Sugary carbonated drinks and alcoholic beverages are also calorie-dense and lack nutritional value, making them unsuitable for weight loss goals. Instead, it is recommended to prioritize water, coffee, tea (in moderation), and unsweetened herbal teas for hydration.

This study sheds light on the important role of the brain in regulating calorie intake. By understanding how certain foods and behaviors can impact appetite control, individuals can make informed dietary choices to support their overall health and weight management goals.

