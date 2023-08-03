The Impact of Air Conditioning on Health: Risks and Recommendations

Summer is that period that we look forward to all year round for having fun at the beach or relaxing in the mountains with long walks; however, in the days when work commitments still loom, experiencing the summer in the city can be a really difficult undertaking.

Among the various palliatives towards the summer heat there are certainly the conditioning systems which can make the spaces in which we have to live or work livable, at least from the point of view of temperature. But can air conditioning also affect our health? Many people often ask this question and today we will try to shed some light on this question.

Air conditioning: what are the risks associated with the presence of unclean filters?

No one can dispute the enormous benefit that air conditioning can bring to our lives: in addition to maintaining a pleasant temperature in the rooms where we spend the day while hell is raging outside, it also allows us to filter the air incoming that in summer can often be contaminated by microscopic particles from the many fires that often afflict our forests during the summer.

The main component of an air conditioner to address a proper maintenance so that this can continue to be a beneficial tool for health, is certainly the air filter.

If the air filter of an air conditioner is dirty, a long exposure could lead to the occurrence of allergies, asthma and dry skin: this is mainly due to the presence of allergenic molecules trapped in the dust which, once they enter our respiratory system, can trigger hypersensitivity reactions and generate an inflammatory picture.

In addition to the accumulation of dust, the temperature and humidity conditions inside the filters can lead to the growth of populations of molds and fungi, which once colonized the filter will release large quantities of spores into the air, which are also important allergenic factors. According to this study the dominant species within various segments of an air conditioner are: Alternaria beet-kenyensis, Cladosporium delicatulum, Aspergillus sydowii, Verticillium dahliae.

People suffering from asthma are the most prone to develop a pathological clinical picture from exposure to mold and fungus spores.

Conditioner: the risk of contracting legionellosis

The air conditioning system can also be relevant for the airborne spread of pathogens. This dynamic mainly concerns large common spaces such as shopping centers or hospitals in which the centralized air conditioning system can act as a catalyst for the spread of pathogenic strains. The typical example of this phenomenon is the legionellosis which is an infectious disease that affects the respiratory system caused by Legionella pneumophila a genus of aerobic gram-negative bacteria.

Legionellosis can evolve in two forms:

the Pontiac fever characterized by a flu-like form

legionnaires disease, characterized instead by pneumonia and high fever, gastro-intestinal and renal disorders.

In the places mentioned above, but also in large accommodation facilities such as hotels or residences, it is very important to periodically clean the filters of the air conditioning systems, even several times a month, in order to safeguard the health of the users.

Temperature changes and dry air: are they bad for your health?

To add to the diffusion of environmental allergenic molecules or of microbial origin there are also factors closely linked to the change in environmental parameters, such as sudden changes in temperature and humidity.

The decrease in humidity due to the use of air conditioning it can cause drying of the more superficial layers of the skin or exacerbate pathological conditions that are already characterized by dry skin such as eczema or xerosis.

Dryer air from the air conditioner can cause irritation of the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, leading to colds, sore throat, laryngitis with annoying dry cough. Even rapid changes in temperature can have negative effects on the respiratory system, especially in those suffering from already full-blown lung diseases.

As this study states, exposure to temperature changes greater than 5°C can cause worsening in patients suffering from asthma.

Above all, the direct jet of cold air can cause contractures and stiffening of the neck and back muscles, causing pain, stiff neck, dizziness, even intense headaches which can even trigger episodes of nausea and vomiting.

What are the recommendations for correct use of air conditioning?

Useful tips to keep your air conditioning system healthy are:

Change or sanitize the air filter (washing and treating it with special detergents and antibacterial sanitizers) every three months following the manufacturer’s recommendations or at least at the beginning of the summer season, before switching it on

Use HEPA filters to eliminate harmful particles present in the air

Maintain a temperature such that the difference between the external and internal environments is not greater than 7° C

Maintain a humidity between 40% and 50%

Avoid placing yourself under the direct jet of air, using baffles when the air conditioner is placed right in front of the desk or bed

Keep neck and throat covered with a cotton or silk scarf in the presence of air conditioning, if you are prone to developing neck pain and sore throat when exposed to air conditioning

Drink water often and in small sips, to stay hydrated and keep the mucous membrane of the throat moist, avoiding the onset of a dry cough.

