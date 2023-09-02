The Impact of Bananas on Flavanol Absorption in Smoothies: New Study Reveals Surprising Results

New Study Shows that Combining Bananas with Certain Ingredients in Smoothies Can Reduce Flavanol Absorption

In a recent study published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s journal Food and Function, researchers have discovered that combining bananas with certain ingredients in smoothies can hinder the absorption of valuable antioxidants known as flavanols. Flavanols are bioactive compounds that are good for heart and cognitive health and are found naturally in apples, pears, blueberries, blackberries, grapes, and cocoa.

The research aimed to understand how polyphenol oxidase (PPO) levels, enzymes responsible for the browning of fruit and vegetables, can affect the absorption of flavanols in fruit-based smoothies. To test this, the researchers gave two groups of participants a banana smoothie, which naturally has high PPO activity, and a smoothie made with berries, which have low PPO activity. Both groups also took a flavanol capsule.

After analyzing blood and urine samples, the researchers found that those who drank the banana smoothie had 84% lower levels of flavanols in their bodies compared to the control group that drank cranberry juice. This suggests that the presence of PPO enzymes in bananas reduces the bioavailability of flavanols, particularly when combined with ingredients rich in flavanols, such as berries.

However, there is a solution to prevent the reduction in flavanol absorption. Polyphenol oxidase enzymes can be deactivated by a weak acid. This is why lemon juice is often used in fruit salads containing apples or bananas, as the weak acidity deactivates the PPOs.

To maintain high flavanol absorption in smoothies, the researchers recommend combining fruits rich in flavanols, such as berries, pears, and apples, with other ingredients that have low PPO activity, like pineapple, oranges, or mangoes. Additionally, adding lemon juice to the smoothie before blending can help deactivate PPO enzymes and maintain flavanol levels.

It’s important to note that bananas are not to be completely avoided. They are still an excellent fruit to eat or use in smoothies, as they provide sweetness and creaminess. However, it is advised not to combine them with fruits or ingredients rich in flavanols, such as blueberries, grapes, or cocoa, to prevent the reduction in flavanol absorption.

In conclusion, the right combination of ingredients in smoothies is crucial for maximizing the health benefits. By paying attention to the presence of PPO enzymes and using techniques such as adding lemon juice, individuals can ensure that they are getting the full benefits of flavanols from their smoothies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

