The Impact of Breakfast Timing on Type 2 Diabetes Risk: Study Reveals the Optimal Time to Eat

BREAKFAST TIME IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO AVOID TYPE 2 DIABETES. STUDY REVEALS WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO HAVE IT.

The old adage “The morning has gold in its mouth” means that those who get up early have a better chance of obtaining prosperity. But without disturbing popular wisdom, there are actually several good reasons to be an early riser: a new study suggests, for example, that waking up early also improves health, preventing a widespread disease. Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health have discovered that eating breakfast within a certain time reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 60%.

According to the study, breakfast should be eaten by 9 in the morning, no later. Professor Anna Palomar-Cros explains, “The reason is that mealtime plays a key role in the regulation of circadian rhythms and in the control of glucose and lipids, even if to date few studies have investigated in such depth the relationship between mealtime or fasting and the onset of type 2 diabetes.”

The Spanish researchers analyzed the association between the frequency and timing of meals and the incidence of type 2 diabetes among 103,312 adults. Participants completed questionnaires, reporting what they ate and drank over a 24-hour period over 3 days, as well as the times of those meals. The researchers found that skipping breakfast or eating it after 9am significantly increased the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Skipping breakfast is known to affect glucose and lipid control, as well as insulin levels, which supports the results of this study. The researchers also found that eating a late dinner (after 10pm) could increase the risk of diabetes, while eating more often (about 5 times a day) showed an association with a lower incidence of the disease. Additionally, an early breakfast before 8am and an equally early dinner before 7pm may help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes.

The findings of this study align with previous research by the same team of researchers, who also found an association between an early dinner and a lower risk of certain types of cancer. These results support the use of chrononutrition as a way to prevent type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

It is important to note that this study provides valuable insights into the relationship between meal timing and type 2 diabetes risk, but further research is needed to confirm and expand on these findings. In the meantime, it may be beneficial to adjust meal times to follow the recommendations provided by this study.

