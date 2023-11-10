The Impact of Chronic Stress on Adrenergic Receptors: An Infographic Guide

#MSPInfographic | Chronic Stress and Decreased Sensitivity to Signals

By: Estefania Santos

Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on the body, including the desensitization of adrenergic receptors. This desensitization can lead to decreased sensitivity to signals, which in turn can contribute to health problems such as hypertension.

To learn more about adrenergic receptors and the impact of chronic stress, check out the infographic prepared by our team. Understanding these concepts is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being.

For more insightful content, visit our website at www.revistamsp.com

Join us at #MSP, the platform where doctors, health professionals, and patients come together. #MSPLidersPioneers #MSPLegadoQueInspira

Share this: Facebook

X

