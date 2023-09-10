The Impact of Cooking Methods on the Nutritional Value of Vegetables

New Study Reveals the Impact of Cooking Methods on Nutritional Content of Vegetables

Vegetables are an essential part of a healthy diet, providing numerous nutritional benefits. However, many people are unsure whether it is better to consume them raw or cooked in order to fully maximize their nutritional value. A recent study conducted by nutritionist and psychiatrist Stefano Erzegovesi sheds light on this matter and emphasizes the importance of color when cooking vegetables.

According to Erzegovesi, vegetables contain nutrients with opposite needs. Water-soluble vitamins, such as those from the B and C complexes, are sensitive to heat and easily “washed away” with water. On the other hand, cooking benefits fibers, carotenoids, and other antioxidants by making the fibers more digestible and increasing the bioavailability of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K when combined with a drizzle of oil.

To cook vegetables without compromising their nutritional content, Erzegovesi advises against over-boiling, which can lead to a loss of nutrients. Instead, he suggests keeping an eye on the color of the vegetables as they cook. The color should remain a vibrant green and never fade to dull green or grey/brown. This helps maintain the quality and yield of the food.

When it comes to cooking methods, steaming is considered the healthiest option as it uses less condiments, making the dish lighter. It is recommended to avoid immersing vegetables directly in water to prevent the dispersion of water-soluble substances. Pressure cooker baskets or using a smaller quantity of water to be reused as broth are more preferable methods.

Erzegovesi also highlights the benefits of cooking vegetables using foil, which preserves flavor and aroma without dispersing nutrients. Additionally, using the oven or grilling techniques can reduce the loss of vitamins compared to long stewing. However, it is important to avoid surface carbonization when grilling or using a griddle as it can lead to the formation of toxic compounds.

Even frying can retain some nutrients due to the high temperatures sealing the food. However, the caloric intake increases and the formation of a toxic substance called acrolein occurs. It is crucial to never reuse residual oil when frying to minimize the risks.

The study also provides specific recommendations for popular vegetables. Spinach, for example, can lose up to 50 percent of its nutritional properties, especially vitamins B and C, when boiled. However, cooking spinach briefly in boiling salted water or sautéing it with droplets of water after washing can increase its antioxidant capacity.

Tomatoes, rich in lycopene, benefit from cooking as it improves the bioavailability of this red antioxidant pigment. However, as with other vegetables, cooking can reduce vitamin C levels. Erzegovesi advises quick pan-frying as the best method for both spinach and tomatoes.

Zucchinis, being spongy and water-retaining, are better not cooked in water that washes away water-soluble vitamins. Steaming or sautéing them in a pan with a drizzle of oil is recommended for optimal nutritional value.

Swiss chard should be cooked briefly either by steaming or griddling, as it contains heat-labile nutrients. The white ribs should be cooked first, followed by the green part towards the end.

Cooking celery increases its levels of antioxidants, vitamin K, and folate while reducing fiber and vitamin C content. Erzegovesi advises cooking by eye to maintain the nutrients if the color remains unchanged.

Potatoes should only be consumed cooked due to the presence of raw starches that are difficult to digest. Raw potatoes also contain solanine, a toxic alkaloid, which is partially eliminated through cooking methods such as boiling, steaming, or baking. Frying, however, does not eliminate solanine completely.

Carrots present a challenge in terms of the optimal cooking method. Erzegovesi recommends sautéing them quickly in a pan with a drizzle of oil or cooking them diced with celery and onions in a tomato sauce for a beneficial synergistic effect.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamins and micronutrients. To preserve their nutritional value, Erzegovesi suggests steaming them for short periods or cutting them into small pieces before cooking.

Green beans contain a protein called lectin, which can disrupt the breakdown and absorption of nutrients. Cooking inactivates lectins, making it important to steam or cook green beans in boiling salted water. The vibrant green color should be maintained during the cooking process.

Regarding artichokes, stewing them is recommended, but if they are small and tender, they can be enjoyed raw.

Onions provide more beneficial compounds called thiosulfinates when consumed raw. However, raw onion can have an aggressive impact on the sensory system. Eating raw onions like the red Tropea or young spring onions is advised. Cooking onions does not affect their soluble fibers.

For garlic, consuming it raw activates healthful compounds such as allicin. However, these compounds are deactivated when garlic is cooked.

Despite the impact of cooking methods on vegetable nutrient content, adherence to the Mediterranean diet, which includes a variety of plant-based products, is sufficient to meet the recommended daily intake of nutrients. Consuming around 500-600g of vegetables per day, as suggested by Italian guidelines, ensures a healthy balance regardless of cooking methods. Supplementing with fresh fruits and vegetables can also compensate for any lost nutrients.

Ultimately, this study emphasizes the importance of color and careful cooking methods to retain the maximum nutritional benefits from vegetables. With the right cooking techniques, individuals can enjoy delicious and nutritious meals.

